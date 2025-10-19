Ramil now over Alabat, Quezon, Signal No. 2 up in several areas in Luzon

Satellite image courtesy of PAGASA-DOST

MANILA – Tropical Storm Ramil maintained its strength and is now over the coastal waters of Alabat, Quezon as of 4 a.m. Sunday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

In its 5 a.m. advisory, the weather bureau said Ramil maintained a maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 90 kph, while moving west northwestward at 25 kph.

READ: Close to 22,000 people evacuate in Bicol due to TS Ramil

Signal No. 2

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 2 is hoisted over the southeastern portion of Quirino (Nagtipunan, Maddela, Aglipay), the central and southern portions of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castañeda, Dupax del Sur, Dupax del Norte, Bambang, Aritao, Kayapa, Santa Fe, Kasibu), the central and southern portions of Benguet (Itogon, Bokod, Atok, Kapangan, Tublay, La Trinidad, Baguio City, Tuba, Sablan), the central and southern portions of La Union (Rosario, Pugo, Tubao, Santo Tomas, Agoo, Aringay, Caba, Naguilian, Burgos, Bagulin, Bauang, City of San Fernando, San Juan, San Gabriel, Bacnotan, Santol, Balaoan, Luna), Pangasinan, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, Tarlac, Pampanga, the northern and central portions of Zambales (Santa Cruz, Candelaria, Masinloc, Palauig, Iba, Botolan, Cabangan), the northern portion of Metro Manila (Caloocan City, Quezon City, City of Valenzuela, City of Marikina, City of Malabon, City of Navotas), the northern and central portions of Rizal (Rodriguez, San Mateo, City of Antipolo, Tanay, Baras), the northern portion of Laguna (Santa Maria, Famy, Siniloan) the northern and eastern portions of Quezon (General Nakar, Calauag, Tagkawayan, Guinayangan, Quezon, Alabat, Perez, Mauban, Real, Infanta, Atimonan, Plaridel, Gumaca, Lopez) including Pollilo Islands, Camarines Norte, and the northwestern portion of Camarines Sur (Del Gallego, Ragay, Lupi, Sipocot).

READ: Ramil crosses Luzon; PAR exit by Monday

Signal No. 1

Areas in Luzon under TCWS No. 1 include Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, the rest of Quirino, the rest of Nueva Vizcaya, Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, the rest of Benguet, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, the rest of La Union, the rest of Zambales, Bataan, the rest of Metro Manila, the rest of Quezon, the rest of Rizal, the rest of Laguna, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Islands, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, the rest of Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, the northern and central portions of Masbate (Aroroy, Baleno, Mandaon, Milagros, Balud, City of Masbate, Mobo, Uson, Dimasalang, Palanas, Cawayan) including Ticao and Burias Islands.

Northern Samar, the northern portion of Eastern Samar (Jipapad, San Policarpo, Oras, Arteche, Maslog), and the northern portion of Samar (Matuguinao, Calbayog City, Gandara, Santa Margarita, Pagsanghan, Tagapul-An, Almagro, Santo Niño, San Jose de Buan) in Visayas are also placed under TCWS No. 1.

READ: EXPLAINER: What do color-coded rainfall warnings mean?

Wind signals

PAGASA said wind signals warn the public of the general wind threat over an area due to the tropical cyclone, as minor to moderate impacts from gale-force winds are possible within any of the localities where Wind Signal No. 2 is hoisted.

“Mariners of motorbancas and similarly sized vessels are advised to take precautionary measures while venturing out to sea and, if possible, avoid navigation under these conditions,” PAGASA said in its advisory.

Heavy rains

Camarines Norte, Romblon, Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Quezon, Batangas, Aurora, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Aklan, and Antique will experience heavy rains.

Heavy rainfall will also prevail over Metro Manila, Cagayan, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, and Isabela, Ilocos Sur, Ilocos Norte, Apayao, Abra, Benguet, La Union, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, Pampanga, Rizal, Laguna, Cavite, Sorsogon, Albay, Catanduanes, Camarines Sur, Masbate, Iloilo, Capiz, and Palawan.

Landfall on Quezon province

On the forecast track, PAGASA said Ramil will continue moving west northwestward or northwestward as it makes landfall over the vicinity of Quezon province Sunday morning.

After making landfall, it will traverse the Southern-Central Luzon landmass before emerging over the coastal waters of Pangasinan or Zambales in the afternoon or evening.

Ramil will then continue moving generally northwestward until it exits the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) Monday morning.

“During its passage over the landmass, Ramil is expected to maintain its strength or slightly weaken due to the frictional effects of mountainous terrain,” the weather bureau said. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP