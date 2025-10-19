Ultralight aircraft crashes on Tarlac rice field: 2 dead

(Photo courtesy of Aeronautica Facebook )

MANILA, Philippines – The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), upon the instructions of Acting Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez, has grounded the entire operations of Woodland Airpark following the crash of an ultralight aircraft in Barangay Panalicsican, Concepcion, Tarlac before noon Saturday, resulting in two fatalities.

CAAP Director General Lt. Gen. Raul Del Rosario (ret.) said Lopez also ordered the immediate conduct of a safety and operations audit to assess the airworthiness of the aircraft and the operator’s compliance with aviation safety standards, according to a news release.

Initial reports said the aircraft carrying one male and one female came from Woodland’s base in Magalang, Pampanga. It crashed on a rice field at about 11 a.m.

Under the Philippine civil aviation regulations, ultralight aircraft fall under the category of non-certificated type aircraft and are authorized for recreational purposes only.

The aircraft was restricted to operate within its designated Flying Club Aerodrome only, limited to a maximum altitude of 800 feet and under visual flight rules conditions.

CAAP said it will take appropriate action against any individual or organization found to have violated existing aviation safety laws and operational guidelines. (PR via PNA)

