‘Bayanihan Village’ in Daanbantayan, Cebu fast-tracked by DHSUD

‘BAYANIHAN VILLAGE’. Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling (right) inspects the construction of modular shelter units (MSUs) in the first Bayanihan Village in San Remigio, Cebu on Oct. 17, 2025. The MSUs are for the victims of the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck Cebu last Sept. 30. (DHSUD photo)

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) is now expediting the completion of a second Bayanihan Village for families displaced by the powerful earthquake in Daanbantayan, Cebu as ordered by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

This, after the President inspected on Friday the first Bayanihan Village in Barangay Poblacion, San Remigio where DHSUD deployed modular shelter units (MSUs) for quake victims to have safer and comfortable temporary shelters.

Turned over to LGU

DHSUD has already turned over the MSUs to the local government unit and now occupied by the initial beneficiaries. The Bayanihan Village in San Remigio was completed in just a week following concerted efforts by various government agencies.

“Bago pa man natin i-turn over ang Bayanihan Village sa San Remigio, ay nasimulan na rin po natin ang pagtatayo sa iba pang Bayanihan Village. Pinapabilis na natin ang pagtatayo dahil yan po ang utos ng Pangulong Marcos Jr.–mabilis na aksyon, agarang tulong para sa ating mga kababayan (Even before we turn over the Bayanihan Village in San Remigio, we have already begun construction of other Bayanihan Villages. We are speeding up the construction because that is the order of President Marcos Jr.–quick action, immediate help for our countrymen),” Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling said in a news release Saturday.

“Sa mag susunod na linggo ay magkakaroon na rin po ng mas ligtas at matibay na masisilungan ang mga biktima ng lindol sa bayan ng Daanbantayan (In the coming weeks, earthquake victims in the town of Daanbantayan will also have safer and more durable shelters).”

Progress of Daanbantayan village

Immediately after accompanying the President during Friday’s inspection in San Remigio, the DHSUD chief proceeded to Barangay Pajo, Daanbantayan to check on the progress of the ongoing works at the second Bayanihan Village in Cebu.

The site has already been readied, in close collaboration with the DPWH, and the installation of MSUs has begun. Daanbantayan town was among the hardest hit towns when the magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck Cebu last Sept. 30.

“Through our Regional Office 7, we are working closely with the Daanbantayan LGU to fast-track the completion of the Bayanihan Village in compliance with the directive of the President,” Aliling said.

Meanwhile, families who were among the initial beneficiaries now occupying the MSUs in the Bayanihan Village in San Remigio have expressed elation after receiving their units. (PR via PNA)

