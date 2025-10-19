BI intercepts fake pilgrims bound for Saudi Arabia

MANILA – Immigration officers stationed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 in Parañaque City recently intercepted a female trafficking victim and a suspected recruiter attempting to depart for Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The belated report of the Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Saturday identified the victim as 21-year-old alias “Aya” who attempted to leave with her alleged uncle, alias “Abu,” 28.

The fake pilgrims were intercepted upon secondary checks by Immigration Protection and Border Enforcement Section officers on Oct. 11.

Initially, both claimed to be traveling to Saudi Arabia for a pilgrimage and presented Umrah visas, or special permits that allow Muslims to travel to the Kingdom.

Intelligence information received by the Inter-Agency Council against Trafficking (IACAT), however, showed that “Aya” intended to illegally enter as a household service worker.

The victim admitted during the interview that she was a former household helper in Marawi.

Both were turned over to the IACAT for further investigation and recommendation for filing of cases against “Abu” and other cohorts.

BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said they are investigating the possible involvement of an immigration officer in the case of the fake pilgrims.

“We have strengthened our safeguards with multiple layers of monitoring to prevent any form of human trafficking,” he said in a news release.

“Those found complicit in the illegal deployment of Filipinos will be held fully accountable and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Meanwhile, the BI also arrested an Indian national in Nueva Ecija for overstaying since 2018.

The BI’s Regional Intelligence Operations Unit-Central Luzon said Gurwinder Singh, 27, was apprehended at an eatery along Maharlika Highway in Barangay Castellano, San Leonardo on Oct. 10.

Singh failed to present his passport or any identification document.

He will remain at the BI facility in Taguig while undergoing deportation proceedings. (PNA)

