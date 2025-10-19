Duterte trial: 3 doctors to check ex-president’s fitness

Initial appearance of Rodrigo Roa Duterte at the ICC. GRAB FROM ICC

MANILA, Philippines — Former President Rodrigo Duterte will be examined by a panel of medical experts to determine whether he can exercise his rights to a fair trial in the International Criminal Court (ICC) for murder as a crime against humanity in his drug war.

The court’s Pre-Trial Chamber I (PTC I) ruled on Sept. 24 that it was “appropriate” to appoint a forensic psychiatrist, a neuropsychologist, and a geriatric and behavioral neurologist for the Duterte trial as recommended by the ICC Registry to assess the medical condition of the 80-year-old ex-president.

PTC I required the panel “to provide its assessment … for the purpose of assisting the chamber’s legal assessment by focusing inter alia on Mr. Duterte’s capacities which are necessary for the meaningful exercise of his procedural and fair trial rights, including the extent to which he is able to understand the charges, the evidence and the conduct, purpose and possible consequences of the pretrial proceedings.”

The names of panel members for the Duterte trial were redacted in the decision made public on the ICC website on Friday night, Philippine time. The chamber said it wanted to maintain the panel’s impartiality, prohibiting parties and participants in the case from communicating with the doctors.

