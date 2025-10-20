FACES OF CEBU: Darlane Angus Yap, music educator, renowned choir conductor

Darlane Angus Yap | Photo courtesy of Cebu Normal University

CEBU CITY, Philippines — To her, music is not just a craft, but a calling.

Behind the resounding success of the Cebu Normal University Chorale (CNUC) stands a woman whose life has been tuned to the rhythm of faith, perseverance, and love for teaching.

Darlane Angus Yap is known today as an accomplished music educator and dynamic choir conductor whose leadership has brought the CNUC to national and international acclaim.

Early roots in music

Yap grew up in Misamis Occidental and early on, music was already part of her daily life.

Though her parents were not professional musicians, their home there was filled with songs. Her father, a tenor, and her mother, a soprano, would sing hymns and classic love songs that became her first exposure to harmony.

“They sing before I sleep. They sing hymns, they sing classic love songs. When I wake up, they sing. Their singing is more on the acapella and their prayer is in a song, so the Lord’s Prayer was my lullaby,” she said in an interview with CDN Digital.

Her family placed high value on musical discipline. Practice was mandatory before she could play or go out with friends. Her cousin, who became her first piano teacher, helped shape her early foundation in music.

By fifth grade, Yap was already playing the organ for their church choir and in high school, she was already training the church choir herself.

Pursuing music education

After high school, Yap was accepted at the University of San Carlos (USC), where she initially took Accountancy.

But her involvement in the university choir made her realize that her real passion lay in music.

Despite being advised against pursuing it — told there was little financial stability in the field — she decided to follow her calling.

She transferred to Silliman University in Dumaguete City and earned her Bachelor of Music in Music Education, with a minor in Piano, graduating with University Honors in 1990.

She would later complete her Master of Arts in Education, Major in Music Education at Cebu Normal University in 2005.

Darlane Angus Yap: Early career, move to Cebu

After graduation, Yap faced the usual challenges of a young teacher looking for stability.

She first taught in a school for a year before moving to Cebu in 1991, where she began teaching in a private school.

As a new teacher, she found satisfaction in being able to access resources for her choir and students.

“In the private school as a new teacher, as a young teacher, mas malipay bitaw ko because everything is supported. Like I need this duyog, I need this material for my choir, I need this costume. I need this venue. I need this accompaniment,” she enumerated.

After ten years, however, she sought a new environment that would reignite her sense of purpose.

That change came when she transferred to CNU, where she began as a pianist and later became a full-fledged music instructor and conductor.

“I was not offered. It’s a matter of the heart.” Darlane Angus Yap

Becoming “Ma’am Da”

The nickname “Ma’am Da” originated from her college days at Silliman University, where friends called her “Da.”

The name carried over when she joined CNU, and soon it became synonymous with her identity as an educator and mentor.

Although she had not initially planned to work in a university setting, Yap eventually recognized teaching as her true vocation.

“I’m a choir director, but I see myself as a teacher and I develop leaders.” Darlane Angus Yap

‘I will not make AI teach them’

When Yap assumed leadership of the CNU Chorale in 2007, the group was already active in local competitions under previous conductors.

Her entry, however, marked a turning point in the ensemble’s development.

She introduced a rigorous but nurturing approach to training, treating chorale work like an academic subject — meeting daily or every other day for structured rehearsals.

“I take the choral as my subject. Ang subject you meet them every day or every other day. Kani, mura siya’g subject every day for one hour and thirty minutes. I religiously come and do something within that and they extend. Like paghuman nako og feed, pwede sila mu-extend,” she said.

While she embraces modern tools such as artificial intelligence (AI), she insists that teaching must remain personal.

“Another thing others want to know, I use AI after I teach them their parts. AI naman karon. Naa sila’y paminawon, ilang i-follow, mao ni tono. (AI is here now. They listen to something, they follow, this is the tune.) But I always start with me, It’s always me first. Until such time that they’re ready for AI. I will not let AI teach them,” she said.

Her unique rehearsal method includes “bangga” — pairing voice parts such as soprano-alto or tenor-bass to train their ear and ensure balance.

“I’ll mix every part: soprano-alto, soprano-tenor, soprano-bass, alto-tenor, I’ll pair them until their ears will be trained with all the voices. One conductor asked me, ‘Ma’am, you’re still doing that?’ I said ‘Yes. I do that,” she said.

Challenges and resurgence

The pandemic years tested the strength of the choir and its leadership.

She coined the name “Ground Zero” for the group of trainees who started during that time—a batch that became the foundation of CNUC’s resurgence.

In 2024, under Yap’s guidance, the group won the National Championship in the PASUC Choral Competition in Manila and also emerged as champions in the Kanta Binisaya Choral Competition in Tacloban City, where Yap received the Best Conductor Award.

Later that year, the group represented the Philippines at the 13th Bali International Choir Competition, winning multiple Gold medals in the Folk, Pop & Jazz categories, the Category Championship in Pop & Jazz, and the Conductors’ Choice Award — the first of its kind in the competition’s history.

“Grabe man gyud ‘to nga journey. We had all the failures, but padayon lang gyud. God just puts things in line.” Darlane Angus Yap

Yap credits their success to teamwork and consistency, acknowledging the vital contribution of vocal coach Ritchie Asibal, who has worked with the choir for over a decade.

Family and faith

Outside the university, Yap’s life remains closely tied to music.

She met her husband in her hometown in Mindanao, where both were active churchgoers. Their two sons, now both CNU alumni, have also been part of the CNU Chorale.

“I take chorale as my family, I stay here, I cook for them, my husband cooks for them, my husband drives for them.” Darlane Angus Yap

Looking ahead

After their success in Bali, Yap and the CNU Chorale are now preparing for another international competition in Busan, South Korea and they are set to fly on October 28.

To aspiring musicians, she offers straightforward advice:

“Be ready to give your all. Specifically sa chorale singing. Dili gyud na mahimo og a percent of your life. You give 100 percent for it.” Darlane Angus Yap

Through years of dedication, Darlane Angus Yap has proven that music education is more than mastering notes and rhythm.

For her, it is about building leaders, nurturing discipline, and inspiring others to use their talents with purpose.