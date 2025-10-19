Vlogger drowns amid flooding caused by Ramil in Capiz

Photo shows the Facebook profile of Mae Urdelas, who made her last post pleading for the rain to stop hours before she drowned while crossing a swollen creek in her hometown of Ivisan, Capiz on Saturday, October 18, 2025.

ILOILO — A 23-year-old woman identified as Mae Urdelas, a vlogger and school canteen worker from Barangay Malocloc Sur, Ivisan, Capiz, drowned while crossing a creek in Sitio Bagaas, Malocloc Sur, on Saturday afternoon.

Malocloc Sur barangay captain Allan delos Santos said the incident happened at around 5 p.m. while Urdelas was on her way home with her brother and brother-in-law. She slipped while crossing the creek and fell into the water. Because of the strong current, she was swept away and went missing.

Residents and barangay officials immediately conducted a search operation. After almost three hours, her body was found about one kilometer downstream from where she fell.

The drowning occurred as Tropical Storm Ramil brought heavy rains and massive flooding across Capiz on October 18. According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), the storm made landfall over Gubat, Sorsogon at around 4:10 p.m., causing torrential rains in several parts of Western Visayas, including Capiz, and in many parts of the Bicol Region and Eastern Visayas.

Urdelas’ last post in her vlog had her writing “Tama nana nga ulan (enough of the rains).”

Authorities reminded the public to avoid crossing rivers and creeks during heavy rains and to remain alert for flash floods while Typhoon Ramil continues to affect the region.

