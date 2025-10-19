CESAFI: USC edges USJ-R in OT thriller, grabs  3rd as first round ends 

USJ-R and USC players battle for a rebound. | CDN Digital photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors proved that they’re more than ready this season after clinching the third spot in the Cesafi Season 25 men’s basketball team standings by narrowly escaping a 74-73 overtime win against the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars on Saturday, October 18.

The Warriors finished the first round with a solid four wins and two losses to secure third place. More impressively, they capped the round with a three-game winning streak, carrying strong momentum into the second round.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars fell to a 3-3 (win-loss) record, snapping their own three-game winning streak in contrast.

The game, however, was anything but easy for both teams, who treated the crowd to an edge-of-your-seat battle that went beyond regulation.

Both sides fought tooth and nail throughout, resulting in 10 deadlocks and eight lead changes.

After leading in the first two quarters, USC found itself trailing USJ-R, 44-46, entering the final period, despite having erased an eight-point deficit earlier in the game.

USC managed to tie the game at 60-all after Reil Aureo’s layup midway through the fourth. USJ-R, however, reclaimed the lead at 63-60 when Rodge Balbao drained a go-ahead triple with 1:35 left.

Not to be outdone, James Paolo Gica responded with a timely fadeaway jumper to cut the deficit to one, 62-63, before Christian Sollano split his free throws with 10 ticks left in regulation.

With the final possession on USC’s side, Gica launched a step-back jumper just a few inches from beyond the arc — and it swished through, sending the game into overtime at 64-all.

The extra period was nothing short of a grind as both teams continued to exchange blows. USJ-R initially took control, 70-64, behind the efforts of Sollano and Fritz Gonzales.

However, USC refused to fold. Eventual “Player of the Game” Kerk Navarro nailed a crucial triple to trim the deficit to three, 67-70. Sollano extended USJ-R’s lead to four after splitting his free throws, 71-67, but Navarro answered again from the line to bring it down to 68-71.

Aureo then buried a jumper to cut the margin to one, 70-71, with 1:08 left in overtime.

Navarro was sent to the free-throw line again after Sollano committed a crucial foul with 42 seconds remaining. Navarro calmly sank both shots to give USC a 72-71 lead.

Gonzales countered with a layup, 73-72, swinging the advantage back to USJ-R with 24 seconds left.

With USC holding the final possession once more, Gica delivered when it mattered most — firing another fadeaway jumper with five seconds left to regain the lead, 74-73.

USJ-R managed to cross the ball for one last attempt, but Sollano’s tip-in at the buzzer narrowly missed, allowing USC to escape with the hard-earned victory.

Navarro finished with a 13-point and 11-rebound double-double, including two triples which were both crucial to USC’s win.

He also tallied four steals, three assists, and one block. Aureo finished with 16 points, while James Paolo Gica added 14. Rey James Enriquez added 10 points.

Sollano led all scorers with 21 points and 11 rebounds, while Rodge Balbao had 13 points for USJ-R.

