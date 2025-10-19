Romualdez seeks break from ICI hearing for medical procedure

Former House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez. | INQUIRER PHOTO / NIÑO JESUS ORBETA

MANILA, Philippines — Former Speaker and Leyte Representative Martin Romualdez sent a pleading at the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) at its Bonifacio Global City headquarters.

This time, however, he did not add to his earlier testimony and instead asked the ICI to postpone his scheduled appearance on Oct. 22 “as he is scheduled to undergo a medical procedure.”

The former leader of the House of Representatives did not specify what the procedure was for, but the Leyte congressman has not reported any health issues, except in 2024, when he was reported to have been hospitalized. The information, however, turned out to be false.

ICI Executive Director Brian Hosaka said on Saturday that the commission took note of the postponement, but has not issued another advisory on when the next hearing would be.

Hosaka said on Friday that the commission decided to conduct a second hearing with Romualdez next week to carefully review his affidavit from the first meeting.

Flood control projects

Romualdez first appeared before the ICI on Oct. 14 after he was invited to “discuss his familiarity and personal knowledge as Speaker of the House regarding the National Budget insertions, as well as DPWH (Department of Public Works and Highways) flood control projects.”

After the hearing, Hosaka said the ICI commissioners questioned Romualdez about allegations against him, particularly claims that he received kickbacks from government infrastructure projects. The congressman denied the allegations.

Hosaka also said that the information provided by Romualdez was “helpful,” as he was able to clarify his and his colleagues’ roles in the national budget process.

The allegations came from Orly Guteza, a surprise witness presented by Sen. Rodante Marcoleta at the Senate blue ribbon committee hearing on Sept. 25.

Guteza, a security consultant for former Ako Bicol party list Rep. Zaldy Co, claimed that he personally delivered luggage filled with money to the residences of Co and Romualdez.

Can’t be state witness

On Friday, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said the Leyte congressman was not being considered as a government witness in the flood control anomalies.

“The Department of Justice formally denies reports that former Speaker of the House of Representatives Martin Romualdez is currently being considered as a state witness. There is no factual or legal basis to this misinformation,” new DOJ spokesperson Raphael Martinez said in a statement.

To be considered as a state witness, he said an application must be filed first with the DOJ through the Witness Protection, Security and Benefits Program.

The application will then be evaluated to ascertain whether or not the applicant qualifies as a state witness.

“As of date, former Speaker Martin Romualdez has not filed an application for state witness with the DOJ,” Martinez said.

Meanwhile, Martinez assured the public that all investigations will be done “swiftly and fairly,” and “no one will be spared” if the evidence so warrants.

The agency also cautioned the public not to be misled by false, misleading facts or political propaganda that twists or misuse legal terms to confuse the public. —WITH A REPORT FROM PNA

