UC Webmasters clinch top spot in Cesafi with third straight win

Ricofer Sordilla of the UC Webmasters. | | UC Webmasters Facebook photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters extended their winning streak to three and claimed the lead in the team standings of the Cesafi Season 25 men’s basketball tournament after defeating the Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs, 78-68, on Saturday, October 18.

With the victory, the Webmasters improved to a 5-1 win-loss record, matching that of long-time rivals, the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers. However, UC grabbed the top spot by virtue of Cesafi’s winner-over-the-other rule, having previously defeated UV.

This scenario is reminiscent of last season, where UC also topped the standings but was swept in the finals by the Green Lancers. That loss—part of a three-year finals losing streak to UV—still lingers in the minds of the Webmasters.

However, this season is completely different with the league’s longer format. Also, UC’s squad appears more mature and determined this year, showing their full potential as the first round of the double-round robin elimination phase comes to a close.

One standout performer was Ricofer Sordilla who exploded for 27 points. Sordilla was highly efficient, shooting 10-of-19 from the field, including 7-of-16 from beyond the arc. He also tallied three assists, two rebounds, and a steal—earning him Player of the Game honors.

Rookie big man Carlo Salgarino and Joseph Art Nalos added 10 points apiece for UC, that looks poised to carry its momentum into the second round of eliminations.

On the Cheetahs’ side, rookies Jhon Loufred Diamante and Den Rick Orgong scored 14 points each, but it wasn’t enough to stop Benedicto College from falling to 4-2 and slipping to fourth place in the standings.

Saturday’s game began with seven lead changes and seven deadlocks before the Webmasters started to pull away in the second quarter, building their largest lead at 35-23. However, the Cheetahs responded with a strong third period, even grabbing a brief 63-61 lead heading into the final frame.

In the fourth, UC turned up the heat defensively—limiting Benedicto to just five points while pouring in 17 of their own to seal the win.

The Webmasters dominated the rebounding battle, 39-27, and scored 40 points in the paint compared to Benedicto’s 26. They also capitalized on fast breaks, outscoring the Cheetahs 26-10 in transition.

Despite their win, UC will need to address their ball-handling issues, having committed 24 turnovers—seven more than Benedicto, who turned those errors into 23 points.

