Daanbantayan fire guts 3 classrooms, causes P1.8M in damages

The early morning fire in Daanbantayan Central School engulfed three classrooms on Sunday, October 19. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An early morning fire struck a three-classroom building at the Daanbantayan Central School on Sunday, October 19, damaging school equipment and materials estimated to cost at least P1.8 million.

Fire Officer Douven Veraque, investigator of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) in Daanbantayan, Cebu, said the blaze affected a “Bagong Lipunan” building, a one-story structure that consists of three classrooms.

The fire also destroyed furniture, books, ceiling fans, and other learning materials that were kept inside the affected classrooms.

According to the BFP, the blaze was reported at 4:42 a.m. by a concerned citizen who noticed flames and smoke coming from the Daanbantayan Central School.

Firefighters immediately responded to the first alarm fire.

The blaze was placed under control eight minutes later or at 4:50 a.m. and was fully extinguished by 5:20 a.m.

Authorities said no casualties or injuries were reported during the incident.

Veraque told CDN Digital that fire-affected building was also affected by the 6.9 magnitude earthquake that jolted northern Cebu on September 30. It had visible cracks on the structure.

As of this writing, fire investigators continue to determine the cause of the Sunday morning blaze.

They also prohibit entry into the fire-affected structure because of its severely weakened roof trusses that were extensively burned by the fire.

“Unsafe sudlan didto sa pagkakaron kay ang iyahang atop delikado mahugno kay ang tanang roof trusses gikaon na maayo sa kayo. Kung sudlan pa namo, basi’g mahugnoan mi,” Veraque said.

(It is unsafe to enter the area now because the roof trusses were badly affected by the fire. If we enter now, it might collapse.)

