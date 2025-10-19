4 Metro Cebu LGUs extend suspension of F2F classes

File photo

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – At least four Local Government Units in Metro Cebu have announced the suspension of face-to-face classes for another week to ensure the safety of the learners and the teachers.

As of 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 19, the cities of Talisay, Lapu-Lapu, Mandaue and Danao have issued advisories for the continuous conduct of modular or asynchronous classes from October 20 to 24, 2025.

The suspension of face-to-face classes applies to both private and public schools in the cities of Mandaue and Danao.

In Talisay and Lapu-Lapu Cities, public schools were directed to implement modular or asynchronous classes.

The administrator of private schools in the two localities, as well as the Talisay City College, were given the discretion to assess if there was a need for them to also suspend face-to-face classes for another week.

Safety comes first

“We understand the importance of education, but right now, safety comes first. Let’s all remain calm, stay alert, and keep each other safe,” Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas shared on Facebook.

“While maquantify and validate and building safety, dili nato maquantify ang fear, trauma, and anxiety of the kids,” he added.

(While we are able to quantify and validate building safety, we cannot quantify the fear, trauma and anxiety of the kids.)

Seismic events

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Cindi King-Chan said that her decision to extent the suspension of face-to-face classes was based on the outcome of their continuous monitoring of seismic events, in coordination with concerned government agencies and the weather disturbance caused by Tropical Storm Ramil.

While they suspend face-to-face classes, King-Chan is urging parents to make sure that their children would stay at home and avoid going to public places.

“Para ra gyud ni sa ilang safety. Di ta gusto nga muadto na nuon sila sa gawas nga kung simbako lang aduna na poy mga pagtay-og, basin maunsa nuon sila,” she said.

(We are doing this to ensure their safety. I don’t want them to stay outside because we can’t predict what will happen if another aftershock is felt.)

Suspension of face-to-face classes

Gullas and King-Chan made the announcement to extend the suspension of face-to-face classes on Sunday afternoon, October 19.

Mandaue City Mayor Jovito Thadeo Ouano and Danao City Mayor Ramon “Nito” Durano III made their respective announcements on Friday, October 17.

