Tropical Storm Ramil kills family of five in Quezon province

Track and intensity forecast for Tropical Storm Ramil. Photo from: DOST-PAGASA

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm Ramil (international name: Fengshen) killed a family of five Sunday as it ploughed across Luzon, police and disaster officials said.

The family, including two children aged two and 11 years old, were crushed to death when a palm tree fell on their hut at daybreak, police official Sonny Ombajino told AFP by telephone.

The incident occurred at a village near the town of Pitogo, in Quezon province or about 153 kilometers (95 miles) southeast of Manila, as the storm raked across the southeastern section of Luzon overnight.

READ: Vlogger drowns amid flooding caused by Ramil in Capiz

Ramil hovered over Manila Bay late morning Sunday with gusts of up to 90 kilometers (56 miles) an hour and was poised to strike provinces north of the capital Manila, the state weather service said.

At least 47,000 people left their homes and headed to government-designated temporary shelters across southeast Luzon since Saturday, local disaster officials said, as the weather service warned of possible coastal flooding and landslides.

The Philippines is hit by around 20 storms and typhoons each year, routinely striking areas where millions of people live in poverty.

Scientists warn that storms are becoming more powerful as the planet warms due to human-driven climate change.

Ramil comes as the country reels from a series of major earthquakes that killed at least 87 people over the past three weeks.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP