Cebu City: Rider dies, another injured after motorcycle falls off cliff

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 57-year-old rider was killed while his passenger was seriously injured after their motorcycle fell off a cliff in the mountain barangay of Cambinocot in Cebu City on Saturday afternoon, October 18.

The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) identified the fatality as Alberto Lapesigue, a resident of Brgy. Mantuyong in Mandaue City.

His passenger was Floyd Perez Jr., 59, who is also from the same area.

The accident occurred at around 12:57 p.m. along a winding road in Purok 4, Upper Cambinocot. The two were traversing a descending section of the road then.

Lost control of the vehicle

Based on the initial investigation by the police, Lapesigue was descending a slope at high speed when he miscalculated the road clearance leading to an uphill curve, causing him to lose control of the motorcycle.

The vehicle then overshot the road and plunged off a cliff.

Responding personnel from the barangay and the city’s emergency units quickly arrived at the scene to provide assistance.

Lapesigue sustained severe injuries and was rushed to Barangay Guba Hospital, but died an hour later.

Perez, meanwhile, was taken to the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) for the treatment of his injuries.

Investigators said Lapesigue was a ride-hailing driver, who was reportedly transporting Perez from Mandaue City, when the accident happened.

They added that both men were not intoxicated when the accident happened, and that the driver may have lost control of the motorcycle due to his lack of familiarity with the winding and sloped terrain in the area.

Police also noted that Lapesigue’s driver’s license had already expired in July 2024, although it remains unclear if this was a factor in the road accident.

Lapesigue’s remains have since been turned over to his family, while authorities continue to investigate the sequence of events and other possible factors that may have led to the fatal crash.

