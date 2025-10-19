Top seeds hold strong as 24th Gullas Tennis Cup heats up

Some of the participants of the 24th Gullas Tennis Cup pose with the organizers at the Citigreen Tennis Resort for a group photo. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Top-seeded players lived up to expectations as the 24th Gullas Tennis Cup wrapped up its first two days of competition across two venues here.

The PHILTA Group 2-ranked tournament, which features categories from 10-under unisex up to 18-under, saw most of the seeded contenders safely advance into the later rounds, avoiding early upsets—except for one surprising result in the boys’ 18-under division that was held at the Citigreen Tennis Resort in Barangay Mambaling.

Second seed Al Jose Gairanod was stunned by Kristian John Kilat, 7-6 (2), 2-6, 10-7, in the quarterfinals. Kilat earlier advanced via walkover against Edfel Vincent Cuyos in the first round held on October 17.

Meanwhile, unseeded Kyle Mitchell Yu also progressed after winning by walkover against Lance Johann Villahermosa, setting up a second-round match against top seed Juvels Velos as of press time.

18-UNDER

In the girls’ 18-under division, Ahsha Ireivy Caturan cruised past Cheveilli Moreno, 6-0, 6-3, in the first round at Alta Vista Golf and Country Club in Barangay Pardo.

She was slated to face top seed Donna Mae Diamante in the quarterfinals as of this writing.

Unseeded Danica Diamante also dominated her first-round match, blanking Angel Marie Diginion, 6-0, 6-0, to earn a quarterfinal clash with second seed Gesellyn Constancio.

16-UNDER

Over in the boys’ 16-under division at Citigreen, top seed Andrian Rodriguez defeated Dhynver Saromines, 6-1, 6-1, in the quarterfinals. Saromines earlier advanced by beating Luke Legaspi, 6-2, 6-4, in the first round. Rodriguez is set to meet Chris Lawrence Villarin in the next round.

Second seed Jhunreal Anthony Espinosa also booked a quarterfinal berth after dispatching Lance Raphael Auxtero, 6-1, 6-0. Espinosa is scheduled to face Rynel John Borgonia next.

In the 16-under girls’ division at Alta Vista, top seed Kathlyn Ann Bugna defeated Alyza Larisma, 6-3, 6-2, to move into the next round.

14-UNDER

In the 14-under girls’ bracket, top seed Etha Nadine Seno advanced after a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Kushe Alexa Cahilig, and will meet Alessandra Maria Garcia in the second round.

Danica Mae Diamante, also competing in the 14-under division as the second seed, ousted Khyell Theresse Figues, 6-1, 6-1, and will take on Amaia Therese Garcia, who earlier prevailed over Georgina Anika Ong, 6-4, 3-6, 10-6.

In the boys’ 14-under draw at Citigreen, top seed Xian Wynn Calagos breezed into the quarterfinals after a commanding 6-0, 6-2 win over Zacarrie Cristoff Acedo.

12-UNDER

Lastly, in the boys’ 12-under category, top seed Everett Pete Niere advanced to the quarterfinals following a 6-2, 6-2 win over Rex Xander Adlawan, also at Citigreen.

Most of the quarterfinal matches were still ongoing as of press time.

