PCAP: Toledo stays perfect at 10-0 after back-to-back wins

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Toledo Xignex Trojans stretched their unbeaten run to 10 games after notching back-to-back victories in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) Wesley So Cup Saturday night, October 18.

The Trojans cemented their hold on the Southern Division with a spotless 10-0 record and a total of 171.5 points.

Toledo narrowly escaped the upset-minded Manila AQ Prime Assets, 11-10, in their first match before dominating the Isabela Knights of Alexander, 16.5-4.5, to cap the night.

In their hard-fought clash with Manila, Grand Master (GM) Mark Paragua settled for draws against India’s CM Bhavesh Mahajan in both the blitz and rapid rounds at board one. Meanwhile, American Fide Master (FM) Steven Breckenridge also struggled after splitting points with FM Ellan Asuela in the blitz and losing to him in the rapid.

The Trojans eked out a 4-3 edge in the blitz and ended the rapid at 7-all. Fortunately, Woman Fide Master (WFM) Cherry Ann Mejia and National Master Rommel Ganzon delivered crucial rapid wins over Kylen Mordido and Ruther Barredo, respectively, to seal the narrow victory.

It was a different story against Isabela. Breckenridge bounced back strongly at board one, sweeping Joseph Merculio Lalas in both the blitz and rapid rounds.

Toledo took the blitz, 6.5–0.5, then crushed Isabela in the rapid, 10–4, behind wins from IM Rico Mascarinas, WFM Mejia, Carlos Edgardo Garma, and Virgen Gil Ruaya.

The Trojans remain the only unbeaten squad in the Southern Division as the Wesley So Cup enters its midseason stretch.

