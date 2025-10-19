Joseph Sumabong flies to Japan for WBO regional title fight

Joseph Sumabong (middle) is flanked by PMI trainer Romnic Hoybia (left) and matchmaker Ronel Robles (right) before their departure at the Panglao International Airport. | PMI Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Fresh off his entry into the World Boxing Organization (WBO) minimumweight division rankings at No. 13, Joseph “The Hunter” Sumabong is heading to Tokyo, Japan, to take another shot at glory.

The 23-year-old fighter from PMI Bohol Boxing Stable will face Japan’s Takero Kitano on October 21 at Korakuen Hall, with the vacant WBO Asia Pacific Minimumweight title on the line — a belt that could significantly boost Sumabong’s world ranking.

Their bout will be part of Ohashi Promotions’ stacked fight card featuring three other title matches and will be Sumabong’s second ring appearance in Japan.

In his first outing in 2024, he suffered his only career loss, dropping a unanimous decision to Goki Kobayashi in Osaka — for the same regional title that he’ll be contesting again.

Since that setback, Sumabong has bounced back impressively, racking up two straight victories against Cebuano prospects from the Chao Sy Boxing Stable. He stopped John Kevin Jimenez in the second round last December in Naga City to capture the WBO Asia Pacific Youth Minimumweight title and followed it up with a unanimous decision win over Joperson Trazo last June in Tagbilaran City for the Philippine Youth Minimumweight crown.

Kitano, 21, enters the bout with an unbeaten 9-0-1 (4 KOs) record. He’s no stranger to facing PMI fighters, having outpointed former world title contender Jake Amparo last March in Tokyo — a result that adds more weight to Sumabong’s mission to avenge his stablemate and bring the belt home to Bohol.

Sumabong is accompanied by PMI Bohol Boxing Stable trainer Romnic Hoybia and PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions matchmaker Ronel Robles.

