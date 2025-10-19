Honoring partnerships and excellence: The Maayo Health Group hosts appreciation events for doctors and corporate partners

It couldn’t have been a more fitting date—October 10, a 10/10 day in every sense—for The Maayo Health Group (MHG) to recognize the perfect blend of teamwork and trust that defines its success.

MHG marked the day with two heartfelt celebrations, honoring both its corporate partners and its exceptional doctors whose commitment and excellence embody MHG’s mission of care.

The day began with MAAYO LINKS, a celebratory event designed to express gratitude to MHG’s invaluable corporate clients, ranging from HMOs to key government service providers.

Held at the elegant Maayo Hotel Grand Ballroom in Mandaue City, the event gathered representatives from various corporations who enjoyed a delightful luncheon.

The centerpiece of MAAYO LINKS was the formal awards ceremony, recognizing the outstanding performance of HMOs in supporting patients. Awards presented included:

Outstanding Partner in Patient Access , which recognizes the fastest response time in addressing patient insurance needs.

, which recognizes the fastest response time in addressing patient insurance needs. The Service Reach Award , which honors partners for their broad coverage and impact.

, which honors partners for their broad coverage and impact. Public Health Champion, which celebrates exceptional commitment to community wellness initiatives.

Both nominees and winners in each category were presented with plaques and tokens of gratitude.

Following the awarding, an Oathtaking Ceremony led by Dr. Lawrence Chad Liu, Medical Director and Chief Operating Officer of The Hospital at Maayo, reaffirmed the continued partnership between healthcare providers and MHG. The event concluded with a toast led by the Maayo Health Group’s core leadership team.

This inaugural MAAYO LINKS marks the beginning of an annual tradition dedicated to appreciating corporate clients—acknowledging that their support is essential to MHG’s continuous growth and ability to serve the community.

KASADYA 2025: A Golden Hour Soirée for Doctors

The celebration continued that evening with KASADYA 2025, the annual Doctors’ Appreciation Night of The Maayo Health Group. Embracing the theme “Golden Hour Soirée,” the event provided the perfect opportunity for medical professionals to trade their scrubs and lab coats for their finest suits and dresses.

Held at the stunning Circa 1900 event space—a property under the Maayo Leisure Group—the night honored the doctors of both The Hospital at Maayo (THAM) and San Lucas Medical (SLM).

“The KASADYA event is our simple way of thanking our doctors for their commitment and dedication to patient care and their efforts to give back to the community. For that, we are truly grateful,” said Engr. Alixandre Rodriguez, Chief Administrative Officer of THAM, during his welcome address.

The awards recognized excellence across various categories:

Service Excellence Award – Presented to the doctor from both THAM and SLM who achieved the highest number of outpatient consultations.

– Presented to the doctor from both THAM and SLM who achieved the highest number of outpatient consultations. Most Outstanding Physician – Awarded to the physician with the highest number of patient admissions, categorized across Internal Medicine, Pediatrics, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Family Medicine, and Surgery.

– Awarded to the physician with the highest number of patient admissions, categorized across Internal Medicine, Pediatrics, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Family Medicine, and Surgery. Specialty Champion Award – Given to the department that achieved the highest revenue performance.

– Given to the department that achieved the highest revenue performance. Excellence in Patient Care Award – Presented to the doctor most recommended by patients.

– Presented to the doctor most recommended by patients. Rookie of the Year – Recognizing newly affiliated doctors at both THAM and SLM with the highest patient census and revenue.

Beyond the professional accolades, the night also included fun highlights like the Male and Female Star of the Night, honoring doctors with the most stylish period-themed outfits.

All awardees received plaques commemorating their achievements, while every doctor in attendance was given a token bag filled with essential goods as a gesture of appreciation for their service.

Guests enjoyed a buffet dinner prepared by Circa 1900’s acclaimed chefs, complemented by finger foods and a minibar.

The event was made possible through the generous support of sponsors including Tamiga Pharmaceutical, Clearvue Pharma Inc., and HLM Pharmaceutical, who set up elegant booths to showcase their products and services to the medical community.

A Foundation Built on Partnership

These two celebrations serve as more than just gestures of appreciation—they are powerful reminders that healthcare thrives on collaboration. The trust and support from both corporate partners and dedicated doctors remain the foundation of Maayo Health Group’s continued success in delivering quality, patient-centered care.