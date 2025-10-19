Bohol: Lolo faces drug raps after search yields 3 grams of shabu

| File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A senior citizen from San Miguel town in Bohol province landed in jail after authorities seized three grams of suspected shabu from his residence during a raid early on Friday morning, October 17.

The 63-year-old suspect, who was placed under surveillance for two weeks following reports on the proliferation of illegal drugs in the area, was identified as a street-level pusher by the police.

Police Staff Sergeant Razell Boniel, desk officer of San Miguel Police Station, said that the operation against the old man was based on a search warrant that was issued by Judge Glenn Pergamino last October 8.

READ: Bohol buy-bust: Police seize P6M shabu, firearm in Tagbilaran

With the search warrant as their basis, personnel of the San Miguel Municipal Police Station’s Municipal Drug Enforcement Unit (MDEU), raided the old man’s house in Purok 7, Barangay Mahayag at around 6:17 a.m. on Friday.

The suspect did not resist his arrest.

Law enforcers recovered three grams of suspect shabu worth P20, 400 from his residence, a violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

As of this writing, it remains unclear why the old man was peddling illegal drugs as the investigator handling his case was unavailable for an interview.

Boniel said that the suspect is currently detained while they prepare for the filing of a complaint for illegal drugs possession against him on Monday.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP