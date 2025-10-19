ARQ’s Rodel Wenceslao to face Chinese prospect in GenSan

Rodel Wenceslao | ARQ Sports photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu-based Rodel “The Hulk” Wenceslao of ARQ Boxing Stable will test his mettle against China’s Yesihati Yeerken in a non-title super welterweight bout on November 9 at the Villa Kristen Resort and Hotel in General Santos City.

Wenceslao, one of the country’s few active middleweights, will be taking on a natural super welterweight who’s moving up a division.

Yeerken, who is from Urumqi, China, will make his super middleweight debut in this Sanman Boxing-promoted card.

The 32-year-old Wenceslao carries one of ARQ’s most inspiring comeback stories. Once a journeyman struggling to revive his career, he was signed by the Cebu-based stable in 2022 and has since turned things around.

After suffering multiple losses earlier in his career, Wenceslao has strung together 10 straight wins since 2022, capturing the World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Australasian Welterweight and WBF International Welterweight titles along the way.

He now holds a 24-19-2 (13 KOs) record.

Yeerken, meanwhile, owns a 9-7-2 (4 KOs) slate and is no stranger to the Philippine boxing scene. He last fought in General Santos City in August, where he stopped Marbon Bodiongan in the first round.

However, this will be his first time facing a full-fledged Filipino middleweight in Wenceslao — a test that could define the next step for both fighters.

