Something Blu and Beyond: The timeless elegance of weddings at Radisson Blu Cebu

Radisson Blu Cebu has launched the 9th edition of Something Blu Bridal Fair, its signature wedding expo featuring only the top-notch wedding suppliers in the city.

The hotel hosted more than 1,400 weddings since the inception of Something Blu, making it an integral part of more than a thousand couples’ dream day.

From October 11 to 12, 2025, couples experienced an unforgettable weekend of elegance and inspiration as top Cebu wedding suppliers showcased their stunning setups and offered exclusive one-on-one consultations, turning wedding dreams into beautifully crafted realities.

A testament to Radisson Blu’s continued success

Since its launch in 2014, Something Blu became an annual celebration of love and artistry at Radisson Blu Cebu.

The hotel caters to every kind of celebration, from intimate gatherings to grand society weddings. The versatility of the hotel enables itself to cater to all clients, ensuring quality and flexibility at the same time.

The continuous success of Something Blu and the growing list of trusted wedding partners gained Radisson the title of being the premier wedding destination in the city.

The visionary team

Apart from the elegant hotel venue and its exquisite banquet, it is the vision of the top management that made Radisson the hallmark of Cebu weddings.

Over the past nine years, through continuous and meaningful partnerships with top wedding suppliers that bring couples’ dream weddings to life, the Radisson Blu management has strengthened the hotel’s reputation as the city’s premier wedding destination especially for Cebu’s society weddings.

The management’s consistent excellence, exceptional guest service, and memorable experiences has not only sustained Something Blu’s legacy but also contributed greatly to Radisson Blu Cebu’s overall success as one of the leading hotels in the city.

The management’s vision to pursue innovation is evident in this year’s Something Blu Bridal Fair as they strive to provide unique offerings to their clients.

Marife Yuson, Director of Sales and Marketing emphasized the emergence of new trends in the wedding industry adopted by Something Blu. “We met a couple of out-of-the-box creatives… We are very happy also that something Blu is a platform to showcase new exhibitors.” This year’s roster of exhibitors featured services like AI generated couple photos and lego souvenirs which caters to the taste palate of the young and young at heart couples.

Something Blu and beyond: shared success with the people and the community

While Something Blu Bridal Fair dazzled guests with elegance, style, and timeless romance, it also reflected something deeper. Behind the glitz and glamour of the city’s most anticipated wedding event lies the hotel’s enduring commitment to care, compassion, and community.

Radisson Blu Cebu’s success goes beyond exceptional service and strong partnerships with its trusted suppliers, it’s also defined by its heart for people.

Through its Responsible Business program, the hotel empowers Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDL) and champions initiatives that care for both people and the planet—proving that true hospitality extends far beyond its walls.

General Manager Anne Olalo shared the hotel’s meaningful initiative to provide livelihood opportunities for women at the Cebu City Jail Female Dorm.

“We’re starting to roll out the housekeeping program for them (PDLs). And in the bridal fair today, there’s a table for them from the Cebu City Jail Female Dorm showcasing their finished products.”

The Something Blu Bridal Fair became more than just a celebration of love—it became a platform of empowerment. Female PDLs showcased their artistry and craftsmanship, earning not only a livelihood but also a renewed sense of purpose.

“The goal for these women is to really build their self-esteem so that the stigma is erased,” Olalo added, emphasizing the vital role of businesses in uplifting communities.

Radisson Blu Cebu continues to live by its purpose of making people an integral part of its business. Under the leadership of its top executives, the hotel has elevated Something Blu from a luxurious bridal event into a symbol of meaningful hospitality—where every celebration of love also celebrates giving back.

