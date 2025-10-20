Ultralotto: 2 bettors share P50 million jackpot of October 19 draw

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Two bettors will share the P50 million jackpot for the 6/58 Ultralotto draw on Sunday, October 19.

The two bettors guessed guessed the winning number combination for Ultralotto on Sunday — 16-09-25-17-10-15 — which had a jackpot prize of P50,952,075.80.

That is according to the lotto draw results for October 19 draw of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).

This means that the two winning bettors will each get over P25 million or P25,476,037.90.

However, the over P112 million jackpot of the 6/49 Superlotto is still up for grabs in the next draw on Tuesday or October 21.

No one guessed the winning number combination — 42-28-39-29-26-10 — for Superlotto on the October 19 draw, which carried a jackpot prize of P112,796,478.40.

This also means that the next Superlotto draw on Tuesday, October 21, the jackpot can still go up to P113 million or more.

For tonight, Monday, October 20, the major lotto games to be drawn are the 6/45 Megalotto and the 6/55 Grand Lotto.

Up for grabs are the Grand Lotto jackpot of over P29 million, and the Megalotto jackpot of over P13 million.

