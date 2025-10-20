Ramil to exit PAR, Signal No. 1 still up in parts of N. Luzon

(PAGASA image)

MANILA – Tropical cyclone wind signal No. 1 is still hoisted in parts of northern Luzon as Tropical Storm Ramil is about to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Monday, the weather bureau said.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Ramil was located 350 km. west of Sinait, Ilocos Sur as of 4 a.m., moving northwest at 25 km. per hour (kph).

The cyclone packs maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kph.

Signal No. 1

Strong winds will prevail in areas under signal No. 1: Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, the northern and western portions of Pangasinan (Sual, Mabini, Dasol, Burgos, Agno, Bani, Bolinao, City of Alaminos, Anda, Infanta, Labrador, Lingayen, San Fabian, Dagupan City, Binmaley, Bugallon, Sison, Mangaldan, San Jacinto, Pozorrubio), Abra, and the western portion of Benguet (Bakun, Kibungan, Kapangan, Tublay, La Trinidad, Baguio City, Tuba, Sablan).

Ramil and easterlies

Ramil and the easterlies will bring strong to gale-force gusts across Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, and Occidental Mindoro.

PAGASA said there is a minimal to moderate risk of storm surge with peak heights of one to two meters within 12 hours over the low-lying or exposed coastal localities of La Union, Pangasinan, Zambales, and Bataan.

Mariners of small sea vessels, including all types of motor bancas, are advised not to venture out to the sea, PAGASA said. (PNA)

