Fatal QC road crash: UV Express driver positive for illegal drugs

MANILA, Philippines – The driver involved in the fatal crash along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on Oct. 17 tested positive for illegal drugs, the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) confirmed Sunday.

QCPD Acting Director Col. Randy Glenn Silvio said the suspect, Ruel dela Cerna, was found positive for shabu following a laboratory test conducted by the QCPD Forensic Unit.

READ: 1 dead, 3 injured after wayward van plows through 14 motorbikes in QC

Police filed murder, frustrated murder, malicious mischief, abandonment of one’s own victim, and resistance and disobedience to a person in authority against the 54-year-old suspect.

He will also face charges for violating the Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act.

Silvio warned that driving under the influence of illegal drugs carries serious penalties, including 12 to 20 years imprisonment and fines of up to PHP500,000 if the offense results in death.

READ: Cebu City: Rider dies, another injured after motorcycle falls off cliff

Land Transportation Office chief Assistant Secretary Markus Lacanilao said Dela Cerna’s license has been permanently revoked, while the Department of Transportation imposed a lifetime driving ban.

The UV (utility vehicle) Express plowed into 14 vehicles in front of the Commission on Human Rights in Barangay UP Campus. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP