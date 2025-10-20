Alegria, Cebu: Woman stabs, wounds man after a dispute over money

File photo.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 42-year-old woman, who is a person with a disability (PWD), landed in jail after she stabbed and wounded a 62-year-old man, who is also a PWD, after a dispute over money.

The attack happened at past 7 p.m. on Sunday, October 19, in Barangay Madridejos, Alegria town, in southwestern Cebu.

The victim, a certain Fred, of Badian town in southern Cebu, was rushed to the hospital after he was found beside the barangay hall of Barangay Madridejos bloodied with a big cut on his chinand a stab wound in the neck. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The suspected assailant, a certain Ana, of Barangay Madridejos was arrested inside her home and detained at the Alegria Police Station pending the filing of charges.

Initial investigation showed that both the assailant and the victim were inside the former’s house when suddenly at 7:20 p.m., they started arguing.

The argument reportedly started when Ana allegedly accused Fred of taking her money.

At the height of their argument, Ana allegedly grabbed a kitchen knife and allegedly attacked Fred.

The victim managed to leave the house and headed to the barangay hall where he was later found.

Police said they learned about the attack after they received a call about the stabbing attack at past 7 p.m.

When they arrived in the area, they found the victim bloodied beside the barangay hall.

After the victim was rushed to the hospital for treatment, the police went to the assailant’s house where they arrested her.

As of this posting, the assailant remained detained at the Alegria Police Station detention cell pending the filing of charges.

However, police said representatives of both families were talking about coming up with an amicable settlement.

Alegria is a municipality in the province of Cebu located 131 kilometers southwest of Cebu City.

