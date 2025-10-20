Minglanilla police eyes multiple motives in lechon vendor shooting

The CCTV footage showing the vendor outside of his store when two men, aboard a motorcycle, shot the victim leaving him critically wounded. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Authorities are investigating several possible motives behind the shooting of a roasted meat vendor in Minglanilla, Cebu, including a family dispute, gambling losses, a prior drug case, and a quarrel with a customer.

The victim, identified as a certain “Jerwin,” 38, a resident of Sitio Tabay, Barangay Tunghaan, was shot by one of two men riding a motorcycle outside his roasted chicken stall at the Minglanilla New Public Market in Barangay Poblacion Ward I around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 19.

Possible motives

In an interview on Monday, October 20, Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, officer-in-charge of the Minglanilla Municipal Police Station, said that investigators are examining several angles as they work to determine the motive behind the attack.

She noted that the victim had reportedly been involved in several personal and business-related conflicts before the shooting incident.

Among these, she said, was an alleged feud with the sibling of his live-in partner and a recent gambling loss of around P30,000 in an illegal cockfight.

Jerwin also had a prior drug-related case in Carcar City last May, violating Sections 5 and 11 of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

Macatangay added that another possible motive involves a verbal altercation that the victim had with a customer who complained that one of his roasted pig products appeared to have missing portions.

The victim reportedly manages both a lechon manok (roasted chicken) and lechon baboy (roasted pork) business in the town.

Shot outside his stall

CCTV footage showed the victim seated outside his store, waiting for customers, when two men arrived aboard a motorcycle.

The gunman, wearing white pants and a pink helmet, drew a caliber .45 pistol and shot the victim once in the neck before speeding away with the driver.

Recovered from the scene of the shooting was one fired cartridge case from a caliber .45 pistol.

After the incident, the suspects fled toward Talisay City and got into two separate vehicular accidents during their escape — first colliding with a vehicle in Barangay Poblacion, and later hitting a woman in a hit-and-run incident in Barangay Linao, Minglanilla.

Despite the crashes, they managed to continue their flight toward Barangay Maghaway, Talisay City.

Police have coordinated with neighboring stations in Talisay City and nearby towns as part of their continuous hot pursuit operations to locate and arrest the suspects.

Investigators are waiting for the victim to recover before conducting another interview to help identify the motive behind the attack.

Jerwin remains confined at a hospital in Cebu City, where he is recuperating from his injuries.

