Was P1.15 million Pinamungajan CR project anomalous?

Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro personally inspects the controversial P1.15 million CR project of Pinamungajan town, southern Cebu, which went viral on social media over its cost. | Screenshot from Pam Baricuatro Facebook

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The controversy surrounding the P1.15 million beachside public comfort room (CR) in Pinamungajan town, southwestern Cebu, has not died down yet.

Allegations recently surfaced that the project had been anomalous, allegations which came from no less than Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro.

Over the weekend, Baricuatro visited and inspected the toilet project in Barangay Tajao.

Several red flags

In a pre-recorded video published on her social media channels, the governor pointed out several red flags on the million-peso toilet facility.

These included reports that the project had been rigged. According to Baricuatro, she received information alleging that the contractor, Dinah RBS Construction Supply, only served as a ‘dummy contractor.’

Additionally, a councilor, who apparently had close ties with Mayor Glenn Baricuatro, used the firm’s license and had his own company to undertake the project.

“Ang nagtukod ani usa ka konsehal nga suod nga amigo sa mayor,” Baricuatro said.

(The one who built this is a councilor who is a close friend of the mayor.)

Components replaced

The governor further claimed that several components had been replaced in an attempt to justify its P1.15-million price tag.

The project also remained under construction despite having a target completion date of August 2025, she added.

“Ang ato man gud, kwarta nis katawhan. Di nato ni usik-usikon,” said Baricuatro.

(What I am saying is that this is money from the people. We should not waste it.)

Mayor Glen denies Gov’s allegations

Mayor Glenn, for his part, denied the governor’s accusations, dismissing them as ‘side issues.’

“As to the side issues, with all due respect, the accusations made by the Governor are entirely unfounded and baseless. I refuse to be distracted by theatrics or unfounded claims.,” Glenn said in a statement sent to CDN Digital.

On the other hand, Glenn took a jab at Pamela, who happens to be a distant relative, for using social media to raise such issues.

“If she is truly concerned about the alleged overpriced CR, she could have directly inquired or verified from DILG if there is any irregularity on the pricing of the project, rather than resort to a provocative stance on social media which may be construed as conduct unbecoming of a public official,” he explained.

“Facebook is not the appropriate forum to raise such issues, as doing so may only serve to provoke, mislead, or unduly influence the public,” he added.

Independent review

The governor has earlier instructed the local government of Pinamungajan to conduct an ‘independent review’ over the project, which the mayor insisted had undergone all legal procedures and review.

Pamela also told local officials to disclose all information related to it, to which Glenn responded by saying that all documents and permits can be accessed at their municipal hall.

Pinamungajan is a second-class municipality located approximately 57 kilometers southwest of Cebu City.

