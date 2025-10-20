Bogo Provincial Hospital: Emergency room, operating room already fixed
CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Bogo Provincial Hospital will soon again handle emergencies and surgeries.
This after its repaired emergency room and operating room were turned over to the hospital management after these facilities received damage due to the 6.9 earthquake that hit the northern part of Cebu province particularly in Bogo City on September 30.
The repairs included structural fixes, updates to wiring and plumbing, plugging a water leak and doing basic improvements to make the spaces safer for the patients and health workers.
The contractor, ZLREJ Construction, stepped in to repair the two facilities two weeks ago.
This was after Secretary Vince Dizon of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) called on contractors about 2 weeks ago to repair those government facilities damaged by the quake and they would only talk about the payment later.
Hizon’s call came after the quake significantly damaged the hospital resulting to patients being mvoed to other spots for care, a situation that continues in some cases.
Patients are even staying in tents outside the hospital due to the effects of the earthquake and the its aftershocks.
“We sped up work on the hospital knowing that every day without a functional ER and OR puts lives at risk. Our team saw how this would affect families needing quick care, surgeons requiring solid spaces, and the overall healthcare setup in northern Cebu, said L-Rej Awit, Chief Technical Officer of ZLREJ Construction.
President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. stopped by the hospital last Friday, October 17, during his second visit to northern Cebu to check on recovery progress.
