ALU-CVR execs stunned but respect Opascor workers, officials’ action

FILE: Over a hundred workers, retirees, and shareholders of the Oriental Port and Allied Services Corporation (OPASCOR) during a gathering where they call for an official to step down from his position on September 17, 2024. | CDN Digital file

CEBU CITY, Philippines- The Associated Labor Unions Central Visayas Region (ALU-CVR) was stunned by the announcement of the supervisory and rank-and-file local unions of the Oriental Port and Allied Services Corp. (OPASCOR) disaffiliating themselves from the labor federation.

The announcement was made by OPASCOR’s supervisory union President Vivencio Ybañez Jr. and Michelle May D. Tamondong, secretary of the rank-and-file Employees union.

ALU-CVR, however, respects the decision of the Union Officers. However, ALU-CVR Regional Vice President Lawyer Zeus Manabag, said that they would find out if the general membership of both local unions were consulted and gave their approval of the disaffiliation, especially that the president of the rank-and-file union did not sign the alleged Board Resolution.

“As to their complaint of dissatisfaction in our services, I am completely surprised because the members of both the supervisory and the rank-and-file local unions in OPASCOR are being given full support by the federation whenever they ask for assistance,” said Mabanag.

“Recently, ALU provided both the supervisory and the rank-and-file local unions technical assistance during the renewal of their CBAs. We were always there when they have concerns,” he said.

How OPASCOR was created

OPASCOR was created at the initiative of ALU as a workers’ enterprise 30 years ago. It was given the concession by the Cebu Port Authority (CPA) to be the exclusive cargo handling service provider at the Cebu International Port.

ALU-CVR insisted that they assisted OPASCOR from its industrial relations services, union members in CBA drafting, negotiation and administration; labor-management conferences; grievance hearings; and day-to-day issues. Also, OPASCOR members and their dependents benefited from free medical and dental services extended by ALU.

“And yes, it is true that both local unions are among those that contribute the highest dues every month. But let it be clear that ALU-CVR never demanded such dues—they were voluntarily given by the local unions through their former officers,” he added.

A matter of principle

On the issue regarding the Federation’s decision not to sign the latest CBA of the local unions, Manabag said that this was a matter of principle actually intended to protect the interest of the members.

To recall, during the negotiations, ALU learned that the union officers entered into an agreement with the management to reduce the existing benefits under the management’s proposed Cost Minimization Program.

This was later confirmed by APSOTEU Board Resolution No. 001-6-25 Series of 2025, dated June 25, 2025, which ratified the 20% to 35% cost reduction of benefits stipulated in their recently executed CBAs. ALU-CVR, through its IRO Rosemie Baloran Escobal, reminded the union officers that any such reduction in benefits required prior consent and ratification by the members, not just by the officers.

“Your board resolution decreases the benefits under the CBA, so there must be consent from your members,” Escobal said.

She also clarified that their CBA had not yet been signed, and that their board resolution should first be affirmed by the membership.

Proceeded to ratify, sign CBA

Despite this advice, the union officers proceeded to ratify and sign the CBA without the federation’s concurrence. Consequently, ALU-CVR refused to sign the CBA in order to safeguard the members’ rights and to avoid legitimizing a reduction of existing benefits which was done without a proper consultation with the union members.

ALU-CVR was also surprised by Ybañez’s public statements regarding the remittances of the company to the Federation—specifically the hospitalization fund, and education fund. These funds were never remitted to the Federation. Management directly deposits them to the local unions’ accounts based on the provisions of their CBAs.

“Yes, the Federation is more than willing to give an accounting to management should it wish for one. We can always request our national office for it because it is the one that keeps it. However, the hospitalization and education funds being questioned were never handled by ALU-CVR.” Manabag said.

Ground for previous notice of strike

ALU-CVR also clarified that the ground for the previous notice of strike was the company’s violation of the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA). The salary increases expressly provided under the rank-and-file CBA were not implemented and not given to the employees for two consecutive years, which clearly constituted a breach of the CBA provisions. The Federation intervened to protect the affected members and ensure compliance with the agreed benefits.

This intervention resulted in positive outcomes, as members successfully obtained their salary differentials previously withheld.

11 members terminated

Subsequently, however, eleven members were later terminated by the management, an act that the Federation believes to constitute harassment intended to silence union supporters. These affected members are now being assisted by ALU-CVR, and their cases are pending before the Regional Arbitration Branch.

ALU-CVR vows to remain steadfast in its mission to uphold the rights and welfare of all OPASCOR workers, both supervisory and rank-and-file. The Federation has always acted in good faith, guided by transparency, accountability, and fairness.

“If genuine consultation had taken place and the will of the membership had been respected, none of these divisions would have arisen. The Federation will always stand on the side of fairness and the protection of workers’ benefits,” he added.

