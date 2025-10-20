Cesafi Season 25 first-round finale: UV takes on USC 

UV’s top scorer Kent Ivo Salarda (left) and USC’s Kyle Maglinte (right). | Sugbuanong Kodaker photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The first round of the Cesafi Season 25 men’s basketball tournament comes to a close Tuesday, October 21, at the Cebu Coliseum with the defending Grand Slam champions, the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers taking on the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors.

Game time is set at 6:45 p.m

The Green Lancers aim to bounce back after suffering their first loss of the season—a 64-70 setback to their long-time rivals, the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, last October 12, which snapped their five-game winning streak.

In contrast, the Warriors are riding high on a three-game winning run, highlighted by a thrilling 74-73 overtime victory over the University of San Jose–Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars last Saturday.

UV currently holds a 5-1 record, while USC sits just behind at 4-2.

Leading the Green Lancers’ attack is Kent Ivo Salarda, who averages 12.3 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. The team also welcomes back reigning Finals MVP Raul Gentallan, who missed their previous outing due to health reasons. They’ll be backed by a solid rotation featuring Zylle Cabellon, AJ Sacayan, Ivan Alsola, PJ Taliman, and Karl Hyden Cabulao.

On the other side, the Warriors expect the return of one of their key scorers, Jhoernel Vince Tangkay, who sat out their last game. He’ll rejoin USC’s dynamic trio alongside Kyle Maglinte and James Paolo Gica. Another player to watch is Kerk Louie Navarro, who impressed with a breakout performance against USJ-R.

The curtain-raiser at 5:15 p.m. will feature the USJ-R Jaguar Cubs facing the San Carlos School of Cebu (SCSC) Baby Warriors in the high school division.

Both squads are looking to improve their standings, with the Jaguar Cubs at 1-4 and the Baby Warriors still searching for their first win after four games.

