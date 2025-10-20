Cebu City: Quarantine center to serve as temporary courthouse

Facade of Cebu City Hall of Justice. | Contributed photo/Kai Fuentes

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Court operations of the Cebu City Hall of Justice will be temporarily relocated to the Cebu City Quarantine Center (CCQC) at the North Reclamation Area, Mayor Nestor Archival announced on October 20, 2025.

The move comes after recent earthquakes damaged the Qimoda I.T. Center, where the Cebu City Courts are located.

On Monday, Archival met with Supreme Court (SC) Court Administrator Justice Ma. Theresa Dolores Gomez-Estoesta, along with Cebu City judges and Regional Trial Court (RTC) staff, to discuss the initial terms of the relocation.

“Narealize nato nga naay problema sa Qimonda. What we’re trying to do now, nihangyo sila if pwede sila makagamit sa atong CCQC,” Archival said.

(We realized there’s a problem with Qimonda. They’ve requested to use our CCQC, and we’re now working on that.)

City courts to be temporarily transferred

Twenty-four RTCs, 14 first-level courts, two offices of the Office of the Clerk of Courts, and Philippine Mediation Center offices will be relocated to the CCQC within the next month.

Currently, court hearings continue online while the transfer is being finalized.

“As of now, ang arrangement natin ay work from home. It’s a little tough on our judges because we need to retrieve court records in the building. Syempre, may mga hazards and safety issues,” Justice Gomez-Estoesta said.

(For now, our setup is work-from-home. It’s a bit challenging for our judges because we need to retrieve court records from the building. Of course, there are hazards and safety concerns.)

The dorms housed at the quarantine center will be used as individual courts. However, Justice Gomez-Estoesta also expressed concern over the location’s security.

“Open area siya, [may] security concerns din. Medyo worried ako doon nung inocular namin kanina. We are looking for more ideal spot relocation site until matapos ang Hall of Justice ng Cebu,” she said.

(It’s an open area, and there are some security concerns as well. I was a bit worried during our inoculation earlier. We are looking for a more ideal relocation site until the Hall of Justice in Cebu is completed.)

The CCQC was originally built as a COVID-19 quarantine facility and has since been used for government and emergency purposes.

Terms still pending finalization

The mayor shared that they can start using the center “as early as tomorrow,” with the temporary stay expected to last from six months to a week.

The Supreme Court must also send a courtesy letter within the week to formally request the use of the CCQC.

Damages to the Cebu City Hall of Justice

The Qimoda I.T. Center, which has housed the Cebu City Courts since 2013, was found risky to operate in after an assessment was conducted by the Office of the Building Official, the City Engineering Department, the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, and the building’s engineers on October 7.

Justice Gomez-Estoesta shared that major repairs have to be made because of the building’s cracks, debris, and fallen ceilings.

“It’s found to be structurally sound but it has to undergo a lot of repairs, which makes it unsafe for occupancy. So hindi pwede magresume ang court operations doon unless the repairs are made,” she said.

(It was found to be structurally sound, but it requires extensive repairs, making it unsafe for occupancy. So court operations cannot resume there until the necessary repairs are completed.)

