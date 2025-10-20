Antique chandeliers of the National Shrine of St. Joseph in Mandaue are back 

MANDAUE CITY, CEBU — The antique chandeliers of the National Shrine of St. Joseph (NSSJ) in Mandaue City have finally been brought home and reinstalled after being kept away for more than two decades.

The three chandeliers arrived in Mandaue on October 17, 2025, and installed on Monday October 20.

These chandeliers, crafted in the 1970s using brass, metal, and glass, were removed during the renovation of the church in 2002 after a fire broke out at the Mandaue City Public market, which is just behind the church. After their removal, the chandeliers were entrusted to a parish in Badian for safekeeping.

A Eucharistic Celebration and Ceremonial Lighting will be held on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, at 5:30 p.m.

Bid for minor basilica

According to Father Ian Fel Balankig, a member of the Team Pastor of NSSJ, the return of the chandeliers is part of restoration efforts that marks an important step in the parish’s application for minor basilica status.

The return of the chandeliers was made possible through the inventory of the church’s cultural properties. This initiative came after the reshuffling of priests last August 2025, during which parishes were directed to identify and account for their significant historical and cultural assets.

The antique chandelier is prepped to be reinstalled at the National Shrine of St. Joseph in Mandaue City, Cebu. CDN Digital photo | Mary Rose Sagarino

Balankig said the chandeliers have always been part of the conversation in Mandaue, as many parishioners have been hoping for their return for years.

“The chandeliers fulfill a long-standing hope among Mandauehanons. This is important for them because it speaks about their faith, their identity, and their memory as a community,” Balankig said.

Gothic-inspired

Balankig said the chandeliers were lent to Badian Church through a verbal agreement while Mandaue’s church was undergoing renovation in 2002 after the fire.

“There was a time when these chandeliers were brought to another church while ours was being renovated. It was an agreement between the pastors then, but it was not a written one,” Balankig said.

Balankig added that the chandeliers, with their gothic-inspired design, have naturally developed an antique patina over the years. Minor repairs will be completed before the ceremonial lighting.

Alongside these efforts, the NSSJ is also preparing to enhance its sanctuary area and bring home a historic image of St. Joseph believed to date back to the mid-1700s.

“Naa tay gipasafekeep sa Cathedral Museum nga image ni St. Joseph mid 1700s, same sa kining image sa altar. Gamay lang Siya unya ang nawong ni St. Joseph made of ivory, it’s 300 years old,” Balankig explained.

(We have an image of St. Joseph from the mid-1700s kept safe at the Cathedral Museum, it’s similar to the one on this altar. It’s smaller, and the face of St. Joseph is made of ivory — it’s 300 years old.)

Once the sanctuary enhancement is completed, the image is expected to be returned to the shrine, where a special shrine space will be created to allow devotees to venerate it up close, similar to the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño in Cebu City.

Other recommendations from the CBCP is to elevate the altar area by one step to emphasize its primacy, following the model of the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño. This enhancement aims to highlight the liturgical importance of the altar and align the church with the structural requirements for basilicas.

What is a minor basilica?

A minor basilica is a church building of special spiritual, historical, and architectural significance, officially designated by the Pope.

For a church to qualify, it must meet three major requirements:

• History

• Devotion

• Artistic or architectural beauty

The restoration of the chandeliers, the planned sanctuary expansion, and the return of the 300-year-old ivory image of St. Joseph are key steps in fulfilling these requirements.

The National Shrine of St. Joseph is home to what is believed to be the oldest publicly venerated image of St. Joseph in the Philippines, making it one of the country’s most significant centers of devotion to the foster father of Jesus.

