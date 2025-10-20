CESAFI FOOTBALL: UP Cebu breaks into the win column

UP Cebu Fighting Maroons men’s football team. | Photo from UP Cebu Men’s Football Team Facebook page

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons finally entered the win column of the Cesafi Season 25 collegiate football tournament after edging the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars, 1-0, on Sunday, October 19, 2025, at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

The victory boosted UP Cebu to No. 3 in the collegiate standings with four points built on one win, one draw, and one loss. The Jaguars, meanwhile, remained winless with one point from two defeats and a draw.

READ: Cesafi Season 25 first-round finale: UV takes on USC

Jaybe Abasolo provided the breakthrough for the Fighting Maroons with a goal in the 20th minute, while teammate Johansen Amistoso earned “Player of the Game” honors for his all-around performance on both ends of the field.

In the other collegiate matchup, defending champions University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors settled for a 1-1 draw with the league-leading University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers.

The result kept USC close behind USPF with six points from one win and three draws, while the Panthers held on to solo leadership with seven points from two wins, one draw, and one loss.

John Cyril Sinoy struck early for USC with a sixth-minute goal, but USPF’s John Rey Arino equalized in the 64th minute to salvage the draw. Karl Matthew Berdon of USPF was later named “Player of the Game.”

In the high school division, defending champions Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves blanked their longtime rivals, the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, 1-0, to strengthen their grip on the top spot in the standings.

DBTC improved to a 2-1 (win-draw) record while handing SHS-AdC its first loss in two outings. Yuki John Ceniza delivered the Greywolves’ lone goal in the 50th minute and was later recognized as “Player of the Game.”

In the second high school fixture, the USJ-R Jaguar Cubs broke through with their first win of the tournament, edging the San Carlos School of Cebu (SCSC) Warriors, 1-0.

The victory gave USJ-R a 1-3 (win-draw) record, while SCSC suffered its second loss in three matches with one draw. Louie Vincent Fernandez scored the decisive goal in the 14th minute for the Jaguar Cubs — the only goal of the match.

