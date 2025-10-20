PFL: Cebu FC holds Manila Digger FC to 1-1 draw

Papu Corsame of Cebu FC. | Cebu FC photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants earned a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Manila Digger FC in their Philippines Football League (PFL) clash on Sunday evening, October 19, 2025, at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila.

The result marked Cebu’s first draw in five matches, placing them seventh in the standings with two wins, two losses, and one draw for a total of seven points. Manila, meanwhile, stayed second in the table with 14 points after collecting their fourth win and second draw of the season.

Despite sharing the spoils, Cebu managed to halt Manila’s three-match winning streak. Veteran winger Papu Corsame saved Cebu FC’s day, netting the equalizer in the 52nd minute to rescue a vital point for the Gentle Giants.

The sequence began with Corsame breaking up a Manila attack before Rico Andes, Cebu’s leading scorer, sprinted down the left flank with two defenders in pursuit.

Andes then delivered a well-timed pass into the middle, where Corsame met it with a composed left-footed strike that beat the keeper and rippled the back of the net.

Manila earlier took the lead in the 24th minute through Baboucarr Touray, who reacted quickest after Pa Ousman Gai’s header was initially parried by Cebu goalkeeper Rami Jeridi. Touray nodded home from close range to put the home side ahead.

“It was a tough match. We were all exhausted, but what was on my mind was to win for our fans,” said Corsame, who was named Player of the Match. “We fell short of that, but at least we earned a point.”

Both sides produced plenty of attacking intent. Cebu registered 18 shots, eight of which were on target, while Manila recorded 15 attempts with nine on goal.

