Regal Oliva says sorry over recent POV remarks on Duterte ICC

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The former treasurer of Mandaue City found herself in hot water over her remarks on the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) recent decision involving former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Lawyer Regal Oliva, on Monday, October 20 apologized for any misunderstanding her recent Regal’s POV episode may have caused, clarifying that she merely tried to elaborate on legal procedures of the ICC.

“To those I may have hurt, please know that I am deeply sorry. I did not mean to insult. I only meant to explain,” Oliva told her audience during a Facebook livestream on Monday.

In addition, Oliva emphasized that she did not mean to attack the Duterte family while admitting that she could have chosen better words and been more sensitive over the matter.

“I will never betray that family,” said Oliva.

Her apologies were primarily addressed to supporters and loyalists of Duterte who took offense over her statement explaining why the ICC did not grant the interim release, particularly, her mentioning of the extrajudicial killings (EJKs) committed under the beleaguered president’s administration, the subject of the ICC case.

“Interim release is not a right. It is a privilege conditioned upon trust. And when a man’s record is one of defiance, when his legacy is marked by thousands of deaths without trial, the court may find it difficult to grant him the benefit of the doubt,” Oliva explained for Regal’s POV.

As a result, many accused her of betraying the Dutertes, who pledged support for her bid for Mandaue City’s congressional race last May 12.

Pam vs Regal

Among those who apparently criticized Oliva was Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro, who posted a cryptic message on her official Facebook account saying: “Kahilas nimo yuts! Who do you think you are??? Tatay Digong Forever!”

Oliva admitted that even though the governor did not mention any names, the statements hurt her.

“Even the governor of Cebu has joined the fray. Reducing me to name-calling. That is painful and derogatory,” Oliva said. “Especially if you are not from my community. But I will not respond with anger. Sakit gyud tinuod (It honestly hurts), but I will not exchange insult for insult,” she added.

Oliva ended her 28-minute live session by stating that she remains ‘politically independent’.

“Di man ko DDS, di pud ko pinklawan…(I am not DDS, I am also not pinklawan) I worked as an independent person, being treasurer, because as treasurer, you cannot play politics. It’s not allowed. It’s prohibited,” she said.

