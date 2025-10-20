Sumabong, Kitano make weight for WBO regional title duel

Joseph Sumabong (right) and Takero Kitano (left) hold the WBO Asia Pacific minimumweight belt during the weigh-in. | PMI Bohol Boxing Stable photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Joseph “The Hunter” Sumabong of the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable is all set to take on Japan’s Takero Kitano Tuesday, October 21, 2025, at the iconic Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.

The two will vie for the vacant World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia Pacific Minimumweight title in the main event of an Ohashi Boxing Promotions card.

Sumabong and Kitano faced each other for the first time during Monday’s official weigh-in, where both fighters came in at 104.7 pounds (47.5 kilograms), clearing the way for their regional title showdown.

Sumabong, accompanied by trainer Romnic Hoybia and matchmaker Ronel Robles, enters the bout eager to make the most of his second appearance in Japan. His first outing in the country ended in a unanimous decision loss to Goki Kobayashi in 2024, back when he was not yet part of PMI.

The 23-year-old Boholano joined the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable later that year and has since made his mark in the stable’s “Kumong Bol-Anon” boxing series. His most recent win came last June in Tagbilaran City, where he defeated Cebuano prospect Joperson Trazo of the Chao Sy Boxing Stable via unanimous decision to capture the Philippine Youth Minimumweight title.

Sumabong holds a record of 8 wins (4 by knockout) against 1 loss, while Kitano, 21, remains undefeated in nine bouts with four knockouts and one draw.

Kitano is no stranger to PMI fighters—he previously scored a unanimous decision victory over former world title challenger Jake Amparo last March, also at Korakuen Hall.

