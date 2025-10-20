Vic Saludar stops Thai foe with third-round TKO win in South Korea

Vic Saludar. | CDN file

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former world champion Vic “Vicious” Saludar made a statement comeback after stopping Thailand’s Suriya Puttaluksa via third-round technical knockout (TKO) in their bout held in Jeju Island, South Korea last Sunday, October 19, 2025.

Saludar looked calm and confident from the opening bell, timing his punches well against the more aggressive Thai opponent.

In the second round, the former WBO minimumweight king turned the tables, taking control of the fight with a series of heavy shots that began to wear Puttaluksa down. A sharp one-two combination from Saludar sent the Thai to the canvas for the first time. Puttaluksa beat the count but was floored again moments later as Saludar poured on the pressure.

Despite enduring a barrage of punches, Puttaluksa managed to survive the round.

Saludar wasted no time in the third, going straight on the attack. Puttaluksa tried to answer with wild counters, but Saludar’s precision and power proved too much. A short right straight dropped the Thai again, followed by another flurry that sent him to the canvas for the fourth time.

When Puttaluksa was knocked down for the fifth time, the referee had seen enough and waved the fight off.

The victory improved Saludar’s record to 27 wins (16 KOs) against six defeats. It also marked his second outing this year, following his February bout against Roldan Sasan at the NUSTAR Resort and Casino in Cebu City.

Puttaluksa, meanwhile, fell to 7-7 with three wins by knockout.

