Reymart Tagacanao heads to Kyrgyzstan for WBA regional title defense

From left, Cherwellan Cantel, Edsel Burlas, Reymart Tagacanao, and Arman Dela Cruz. | PMI Bohol Boxing Stable photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — World-rated Cebuano knockout artist Reymart “Cebuano Assassin” Tagacanao is set for his first fight abroad as he defends his World Boxing Association (WBA) Asia super flyweight title in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

The 26-year-old from Carcar City departed via the Bohol–Panglao International Airport together on Monday. He is accompanied by PMI Bohol Boxing Stable officials, including sports coordinator Coach Edsel Burlas and trainers Arman Dela Cruz and Cherwellan Cantel.

The team faces a roughly seven-hour journey to Kyrgyzstan’s capital.

Tagacanao, who fights under the Villamor Boxing Gym and PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions, will face unbeaten Japanese prospect Ayumu Sano on October 25, 2025 in a card promoted by Kameda Promotions.

This will be Tagacanao’s second defense of the WBA Asia crown, which he won in 2024 and successfully retained on December 21 during the “Kumong Bol-Anon” event in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

Sano, 22, from Shizuoka, Japan, enters the bout with a 10-0-1 (5 KOs) record. Tagacanao also carries a spotless 10-0 slate but has shown heavier hands, with eight of his wins coming by knockout.

The Cebuano champion heads to Kyrgyzstan riding a wave of confidence after climbing six spots in the latest WBA junior bantamweight rankings—from No. 15 to No. 9. A victory over Sano could further boost his standing and move him closer to a potential title eliminator or even a world title shot.

Meanwhile, Tagacanao’s stablemate Christian Balunan (12-0, 7 KOs) is also gearing up for a major fight on October 26, when he challenges reigning IBF world minimumweight champion Pedro Taduran in Manila.

