Comelec identifies 21 contractors who donated to multiple 2025 candidates

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) announced on Monday that it has identified 21 contractors who contributed campaign donations to about six or seven candidates and party-list groups in the May 2025 midterm elections.

During an ambush interview on Monday, Comelec Chair George Erwin Garcia noted that the agency is now investigating a total of 76 contractors who made contributions to a candidate or party list during the 2022 and 2025 elections.

“Hopefully before Friday, the investigation on the remaining [Statements of Contributions and Expenditures or Soce] from 2025 will be finished. Let’s see how many there will be for 2025,” Garcia told reporters.

The Comelec has been looking into these contractors in order to determine if they have committed an election offense.

Garcia had earlier pointed out that Section 95 of the Omnibus Election Code prohibits natural and juridical persons who hold contracts or subcontracts with the government from making contributions “for purposes of partisan political activity.”

The same provision also states that it “shall be unlawful” for any person to solicit or receive contribution from government contractors.

However, Garcia noted that the Comelec would still have to clarify with the Department of Public Works and Highways if these contractors who made campaign donations during the 2022 and 2025 elections had existing contracts with the government at that time.

On the other hand, the Comelec chief said the agency’s political finance and affairs department may release a resolution in the coming weeks regarding the case involving Sen. Francis “Chiz” Escudero and Lawrence Lubiano, president of Centerways Construction and Development Inc.

The two have since submitted their affidavits to the Comelec after they were asked to explain the P30-million campaign donation that Escudero received from Lubiano during the 2022 elections.

According to Garcia, Escudero argued in his affidavit that he accepted the donation from Lubiano, believing that it was a “private fund,” and was made in a “personal capacity.”

Garcia on Monday added that copies of the Soce of candidates and party lists during the 2025 elections will be made publicly available, although those who wish to access them will have to pay administrative fees and comply with data privacy policies. /mr

