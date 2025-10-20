Ombudsman to launch probe into flood control anomalies this week

MANILA, Philippines — Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla on Monday announced that his office will begin its preliminary investigation this week on flood control-related cases filed before them.

The probe will focus particularly on the alleged ghost projects in the provinces of Oriental Mindoro and Bulacan.

Remulla was referring to the five flood control projects in Bulacan, the findings of which were turned over by the Department of Justice (DOJ) to the Office of the Ombudsman on October 14.

Meanwhile, a separate report on a flood control project in Oriental Mindoro was submitted by the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) last month.

“Flood control. I’ll also start the preliminary investigation of the cases this week, the first cases that were finalized here,” Remulla said in Filipino a press briefing.

“So this week, that will start rolling. At least six flood control cases will begin moving this week, hopefully. There are also many flood control issues we still need to resolve before the hearings begin,” he added.

In its 32-page report, the ICI urged the anti-graft body to determine appropriate charges against 18 public officials, including Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Elizaldy Co, in connection with the alleged irregularities surrounding the flood control project in Naujan, Oriental Mindoro.

The project, implemented by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Region IV-B (Mimaropa) through contractor Sunwest, Inc., involves the construction of a road dike along the Mag-Asawang Tubig River.

Prosecutor General Richard Anthony Fadullon earlier disclosed that the five cases in Bulacan involved officials from the district office and the contractors.

“These involve cases of malversation under Article 217 of the Revised Penal Code, falsification by public officers under Article 171, perjury under Article 183, and violations of Section 3(e) of Republic Act 3019, or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act,” he said.

Earlier, Remulla said the flood control cases would be among his priorities, particularly those filed by the ICI, the National Bureau of Investigation, and the Department of Public Works and Highways through Secretary Vince Dizon. /gsg

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP