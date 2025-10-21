Ex-mayor Rama, ex-city assessor Rosell guilty of oppression – Ombudsman

Former Mayor Michael “Mike” Rama | CDN Photo/ Pia Piquero [file photo]

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former Mayor Michael Rama and City Assessor Maria Theresa Rosell have been found guilty of Oppression or Grave Abuse of Authority in connection with the controversial reassignment of four employees of the City Assessor’s Office.

In a 28-page decision dated September 1, 2025, obtained by the local press on October 20, the Office of the Ombudsman’s Special Panel of Investigators ruled that both Rama and Rosell acted “with cruelty, severity, or excessive use of authority.”

Reason for ruling, penalties

They had reassigned regular employees to other posts “without valid grounds, stripped them of pay, and left them without clear duties.”

The ruling imposed the maximum penalty of one-year suspension on both officials.

However, since Rama is no longer in government service, having lost the May 2025 local elections and previously dismissed over another administrative case, the penalty will instead be converted into a fine equivalent to the respondents’ salary for six months, payable to the Office of the Ombudsman.

“In the event that the penalty of suspension can no longer be served due to respondents’ separation from the service, the same shall be converted into a Fine equivalent to respondents’ salary for Six Months, payable to the Office of the Ombudsman, and may be deductible from respondents’ accumulated leave credits or whatever benefits due the respondents,” the decision stated.

READ:

Cebu City Mayor Mike Rama suspended for 6 months

TIMELINE: From suspension to disqualification – key events in Michael Rama’s legal battles

Irregular reassignments

The complaint was filed by Filomena Atuel, Maria Almicar Diongzon, Sybil Ann Ybañez, and Chito Dela Cerna on February 23, 2024.

They accused Rama, Rosell, and several others of Grave Misconduct, Oppression, Grave Abuse of Authority, and Conduct Prejudicial to the Best Interest of the Service, after being transferred from their posts as Tax Mappers in mid-2023.

The CSC Regional Office VII had earlier ruled their reassignment as “invalid and without legal effect.”

The agency noted that the transfers were not in line with the exigency of service and had effectively deprived the employees of their right to work and receive compensation.

According to the Ombudsman, the complainants were “removed from payroll, denied salaries and benefits, and subjected to surveillance,” while being left with “no definite set of duties and responsibilities.”

“The circumstances of being dropped from the list of employees for payroll, withholding of salaries and other benefits, and being made to sit at the office without work are indicia of an invalid reassignment —a far cry from being regular and made in the exigency of public service,” the decision stated.

Rama’s justification rejected

The Ombudsman rejected Rama’s justification that the transfers were a matter of management prerogative, calling it “self-serving and off-tangent.”

“The inclusion of reassignment provisions in the 2017 Rules on Administrative Cases in the Civil Service (RACCS) aims precisely to determine whether an order of reassignment addresses a legitimate exigency in public service, or one attended with malice and irregularity,” the ruling said.

Rosell’s ‘oppressive’ memorandum

The Ombudsman likewise found OIC City Assessor Maria Theresa Rosell guilty for issuing a memorandum on October 18, 2023, which prohibited the reassigned employees from following up transactions at the Assessor’s Office.

The panel said Rosell’s directive was “highly suspicious,” as it came after the employees had already returned to their posts and had filed multiple complaints before the Civil Service Commission (CSC), Ombudsman, Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), Bureau of Local Government Finance (BLGF), and Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA).

“The contents thereof, which specifically targeted complainants, constitute oppression, defined as any act of cruelty, severity, unlawful exaction, domination, or excessive use of authority,” the Ombudsman ruled.

The decision described the memo as “unfair and unreasonable,” saying it effectively barred the complainants from doing their work and was issued in bad faith.

Penalty and dismissal of co-respondents

Under the 2017 RACCS (Rules on Administrative Cases in the Civil Service), oppression is punishable by suspension from six months and one day to one year for the first offense, and dismissal from service for the second.

Because Rama and Rosell were found guilty of four counts of the same offense, the Ombudsman applied the maximum penalty of one-year suspension for each.

“In view thereof, former Mayor Michael L. Rama and OIC City Assessor Maria Theresa C. Rosell are hereby meted the penalty of suspension of one (1) year from service,” the decision read.

If already separated from service, the ruling said the penalty shall be converted into a fine equivalent to six months’ salary, to be paid directly to the Ombudsman.

The panel, however, dismissed the charges against six other city officials — City Administrator Collin Rosell, Assistant Department Heads Francis May Jacaban and Angelique Cabugao, Administrative Division Head Jay-Ar Pescante, Records Management Division Head Lester Joey Beniga, and Computer Division Head Nelyn Sanrojo — due to insufficient evidence.

Earlier suspension and dismissal

This is not the first administrative case faced by Rama. In May 2024, the Ombudsman ordered his preventive suspension for six months over the same reassignment controversy while investigation was ongoing.

Months later, in October 2024, the Ombudsman also dismissed him from service in a separate case involving alleged grave misconduct and abuse of authority. He appealed the ruling, but the Ombudsman denied his motion for reconsideration in early 2025.

Rama lost to then-Councilor Nestor Archival in the May 2025 mayoral race, officially ending his term.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP