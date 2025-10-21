menu
FAITH Life!

Daily Gospel, October 21, 2025

By: October 21, 2025

This is the Daily Gospel for October 21, which is the Tuesday of the Twenty-ninth week in Ordinary Time.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Luke 12, 35-38.

Jesus said to his disciples: “Gird your loins and light your lamps and be like servants who await their master’s return from a wedding, ready to open immediately when he comes and knocks.

Blessed are those servants whom the master finds vigilant on his arrival. Amen, I say to you, he will gird himself, have them recline at table, and proceed to wait on them.

And should he come in the second or third watch and find them prepared in this way, blessed are those servants.”

SOURCE: dailygospel.org

