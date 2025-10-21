Superlotto jackpot may hit P120M for October 21 draw — PCSO.

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — More thanP112 million will be up for grabs in the 6/49 Superlotto draw tonight, October 21.

This is after there were no winners during last Sunday’s Superlotto draw, which had a jackpot of P112,796,478.40.

P120M estimated jackpot

According to the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), the Superlotto jackpot for tonight’s draw is estimated to reach P120 million.

However, this is just an estimate and the jackpot prize may hit P115 million or P117 million or P120 million as estimated by the PCSO.

The jackpot will depend on how many bettors and how much they will bet for the Superlotto draw tonight.

6/42 Lotto and Ultralotto also

Aside from the Superlotto, the other major lotto games to be drawn tonight are the 6/42 Lotto and the 6/58 Ultralotto.

Bettors can also take a shot at the 6/42 Lotto jackpot which the PCSO estimated to reach P35 million.

This after no one won the jackpot of P30,933,067.00 during the last 6/42 Lotto draw on Saturday, October 18.

The third major lotto game to be drawn tonight will be the Ultralotto, which will go back to its initial jackpot after two bettors won the P50 million jackpot on Sunday’s (October 19) draw.

According to the PCSO, the estimated Ultralotto jackpot for tonight’s draw is P49,500,000.00.

October 20’s lotto results: No winners

As for Monday’s (October 20) major lotto games draw, no one won the jackpots for the 6/45 Megalotto and the 6/55 Grand Lotto.

No bettor guessed the correct number combination for the Megalotto — 20-06-40-24-29-41 — which had a jackpot of P17,099,766.40.

For the Grand Lotto, no one also got the winning number combination — 50-51-18-12-15-23 — which carried a jackpot of ₱29,700,000.00.

