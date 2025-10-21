Requesting SALN: Senate outlines procedures for its release

Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth for 2024 of Senator Risa Hontiveros (Photo from Sen. Hontiveros Facebook)

MANILA, Philippines – The Senate on Monday clarified the procedures for the release of the Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALNs) of incumbent senators, reaffirming that all requests must comply with transparency and privacy regulations.

In a statement, Senate Secretary Renato Bantug Jr. said the release of SALN summaries will continue to follow Policy Order No. 2019-001 on the Release or Posting of the SALN Summaries of Senators, as reiterated by Senate President Vicente Sotto III.

Post approved SALN summaries

Under the policy, the Senate Secretary may post approved SALN summaries of senators on the Senate website and release copies upon formal request.

However, access to more detailed information will be subject to specific requirements, Bantug said.

“Requests for information beyond the published summaries must be supported by a duly notarized letter specifying its purpose, to ensure that such requests are legitimate and not for prohibited uses under Republic Act No. 6713,” he added.

Data privacy rules compliance

Bantug said additional information can only be released with the written consent of the concerned senator, subject to compliance with data privacy rules.

“To uphold the privacy of the declarants and their families, personal information such as home addresses, names and birthdates of minor children, signatures, and government-issued identification numbers shall be redacted from the statements,” he said. (PNA)

