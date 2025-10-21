Alcover on Archival’s first 100 days: ‘Plans are not accomplishments’

Sangguniang Panlungsod Cebu City – Secretariat

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover has questioned the accuracy and substance of Mayor Nestor Archival’s first 100 days report, which was presented last October 16, 2025.

Alcover said that he observed the report highlighted plans rather than concrete accomplishments.

In a press conference on Monday, October 20, Alcover said while it is within the mayor’s right to present his administration’s 100-day performance, it is also his duty as a councilor to verify whether the claims are accurate.

“Duna lang koy gusto klarohon sa mga statement ni Mayor Nestor Archival sa iyang first 100 days. Iya man sad ng katungod ang paghimo ug 100 days nga briefing pero ako sang katungod ang pag-check kung unsay unod sa iyang 100 days kung tinuod ba ni tanan,” Alcover said.

(I just want to clarify some of Mayor Nestor Archival’s statements during his first 100 days. It’s his right to make a briefing for his first 100 days, but it’s also my right to check what’s in his 100 days and see if all of it is true.)

“Kay ang akong understanding sa 100 days, unsay nahimo nimo sa na sulod sa 100 days, dili plano,” he added. (Because my understanding of the first 100 days is what you’ve accomplished within that 100 days, not just plans.)

Questions on special bodies and governance

One of Alcover’s main points of contention was Archival’s mention of the “creation of 40 special bodies” to enhance governance and policy coordination.

While acknowledging that the idea “sounds good,” Alcover pointed out that some key bodies were not even convened, particularly the Gasa sa Katawhan sa Sugbo (GASA), a special body tasked with addressing vendor-related concerns, including those involving the contentious Colon Night Market.

“Gwapo paminawon kay kini sila mao man gud ni ang mo-assist sa Mayor kun unsay mga concerns sa mga sector. Pero wala ba mo mangutana nganong wala niya gipatawag ang GASA? Supposedly, iya gyud ipatawag kay siya’y chairman ani, unya kani nga issue init kaayo nga isyu,” Alcover said.

(It sounds good because these are the people who are supposed to assist the Mayor with the concerns of different sectors. But didn’t you ask why he didn’t call GASA? He’s supposed to, since he’s the chairman of it — and this issue is a very hot topic.)

Archival, for his part, earlier said he was skeptical of the GASA Board’s integrity, citing reports that the body had failed to remit stall rental fees to the city government in recent years.

Cuts in fuel allocation for ambulances

Alcover also criticized the administration’s supposed budget-saving measures, arguing that they have affected basic public services.

He cited the reduced monthly fuel allocation for ambulances from 500 liters during former mayor Raymond Garcia’s administration to only 150 liters under Archival’s.

“Okay ra nga mo-save ta, pero not to the expense of basic na trabahoon. Wala ba mo mangutana nganong 150 nalang litro nga iyang gihatag sa mga ambulance? Importante man gyud na, labi na sa bukid,” he said, noting that some mountain barangays have complained about difficulties in transporting patients.

(It’s okay to save, but not at the expense of basic tasks. Didn’t you ask why he only allotted 150 liters for the ambulances? That’s really important, especially in the mountain areas.)

Dispute over rice subsidy program

The councilor also revisited the controversy surrounding the city’s P20-per-kilo rice program, which aims to provide subsidized rice to the poorest residents.

According to Alcover, he personally sponsored the resolution authorizing the mayor to sign a contract with the Food Terminal Incorporated (FTI) to purchase rice at P6.50 per kilo for subsidized resale to the public.

While he supported the project, Alcover said members of Archival’s own party, the Bando Osmeña–Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK), initially resisted the measure.

“Gwapo kaayo nga program sa Mayor, so bisan dili ko ka partido niya ni-uyon ko. Pero kinsay una nisupak? Bebs Andales, ka partido sa Mayor. Daghan kaayo siyag gisukit-sukit about the details, contracts, etc.,” Alcover recalled.

(The Mayor’s program is really good, so even if I’m not from his party, I agreed with it. But who opposed it first? Bebs Andales, the Mayor’s partymate. He questioned a lot of things about the details, contracts, and so on.)

He added that after securing a legal opinion and holding an executive session to address all concerns, it was Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña who ultimately objected, saying the deal was “prone to corruption.”

“Shocking kaayo kay iyang Vice Mayor nisupak sa project sa mayor, which is a good project,” Alcover said.

(It’s really shocking because his Vice Mayor opposed the Mayor’s project, which is a good project.)

The measure was eventually approved during the Council’s fourth session and the contract signed last week. However, Alcover said he now refuses to take part in the program’s implementation, saying it is the executive’s job, and not the council’s.

“Karon, through this press conference, mubalibad ko. Dili ko muadawat nga kami ang in charge sa implementation kay inig kapalpakan ani, kinsay maigo? Dili na trabaho namo. Trabaho na nila,” he said.

(Now, through this press conference, I’m declining. I won’t accept that we’re the ones in charge of the implementation because if this fails, who will take the blame? That’s not our job. That’s their job.)

A running feud

The exchange adds to the growing tension between the mayor and the councilor, who have been publicly clashing since Archival assumed office in July.

Alcover has been one of the administration’s most vocal critics, previously slamming the “Mayor of the Night” initiative as unconstitutional and questioning the legality of Colon Night Market operations.

Archival and Osmeña, for their part, have repeatedly dismissed Alcover’s remarks as baseless and politically motivated.

He earlier told reporters he “could not understand” why Alcover continues to attack his administration, even on issues that have been clarified internally.

