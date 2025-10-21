Cebu BRT: Package 1 route to officially run on November

The first package of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit will have its first official run this November. / Photo from the DOTr Facebook page

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The Cebu City Government announced that Package 1 of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) will officially begin its operations on November 5, 2025.

In a press conference on October 20, Mayor Nestor Archival shared that the initial run will cover the route from South Bus Terminal to Osmeña Boulevard.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. will lead the inauguration ceremony at the Osmeña Boulevard Station.

The event will feature a ceremonial BRT ride for the President and key guests, including Mayor Archival, representatives from the Department of Transportation (DOTr), Cebu Interim Bus Services (Cibus), and other stakeholders.

Preparations in place

To prepare for the launch, the CBRT lane along Osmeña Boulevard will be closed starting November 3 for setup and security purposes.

The Cebu City Transportation Office, headed by Raquel Arce, will oversee the traffic reroutes and deployment of personnel who will assist commuters.

Security will be handled by the Presidential Security Group, Philippine National Police, and Cebu City personnel, while the Bureau of Fire Protection Regional Office will ensure safety measures.

The area will be secured three hours before the event, with the main program scheduled from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Long-awaited public transport system

The inaugural run marks the first route that will soon connect more areas across the city.

The BRT system is expected to cover 13 kilometers of segregated lanes with 17 stations, linking South Road Properties to the Cebu IT Park.

The CBRT is the country’s first bus rapid transit system, which has been set back by decades due to leadership changes, right-of-way disputes, and heritage concerns.

It was first proposed in the 1990s in response to Cebu’s traffic problems and later developed as a major partnership project between the DOTr and the Cebu City Government.

