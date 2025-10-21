Pet cemetery in Cebu City: Animals deserve dignity, says Mayor Archival

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Dead pets ending up in rivers, gardens, or even dumps have prompted the local government here to push for the creation of its first public pet cemetery.

This is a project that Mayor Nestor Archival said aims to give animals the dignity they deserve even after death.

In a press conference on Monday, October 20, Archival said the plan stemmed from his own realization as a pet enthusiast that many owners still resort to improper disposal of their deceased pets due to the absence of a designated burial site in the city.

“I am a pet enthusiast. Every time a dog dies, it is left anywhere. Sa amoa lang, naa miy gamay nga garden, but I realized nga kining mga pet na namatay, bisan asa lang usahay ilabay lang sa sapa,” Archival said.

(In our place, we have a small garden, but I realized that some people just throw their dead pets anywhere — sometimes even into the river.)

“I realized nga daghan kaayo ang mga naay pet, and gi-value nato ni sila. That’s why maghimo gyud ta ug kaugalingon nato nga pet cemetery,” he added.

(I realized that many people have pets and we really value them. That’s why we’re going to create our own pet cemetery.)

Archival said the proposed facility is already on the city’s drawing board and that preliminary plans are being prepared by the City Architect’s Office.

The mayor said he hopes to present a concept before the end of the year after consulting with local veterinarians and pet enthusiasts.

Possible locations being considered include city-owned lots in Barangays Guba or Kalunasan, which, Archival said, are among the few available spaces that can accommodate such a facility.

Health and environmental risks

The mayor’s statement follows growing concern over how pet remains are being disposed in Cebu City. Some are buried in backyards, others left along rivers or thrown away with regular waste.

Animal welfare advocates have long called for a proper facility where pet owners can lay their animal companions to rest with dignity.

In April 2023, two dogs were found floating dead in the waters of Dalaguete, southern Cebu, with their legs tied together. The case drew condemnation and prompted renewed calls for stronger local animal protection measures.

In September of the same year, Cebu City residents were alarmed when a dead dog wrapped in white cloth was found dumped in a grassy area in Lower Busay and mistaken for a human corpse.

Dr. Jessica Maribojoc, former head of the Cebu City Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF), previously reminded the public that owners are responsible for their pets until the very end.

“Supposedly, they should bury the deceased pet because it was part of the owner’s responsibility from the time it was born until it died,” Maribojoc told CDN Digital in an earlier interview.

She warned that improper disposal poses health and environmental risks.

She stressed that decomposing remains can release foul odors and carry bacteria that may cause diseases among nearby residents.

“If the person treated the dog as part of the family, he or she wouldn’t have done that,” Maribojoc said.

Smart Cebu City 2035

Archival’s pet cemetery proposal also aligns with the city’s “Cebu City 2035” vision, which promotes a “smart, sustainable, and inclusive” metropolis.

Under the inclusivity pillar, the city aims to foster communities that “belong to everyone, that every citizen seen, every voice heard, every community lifted.”

At present, only a few private memorial parks in Cebu offer aftercare services for animals. Earlier this month, Golden Haven Memorial Park in Binaliw announced the full operation of its pet crematorium, the first in the Visayas and third nationwide, offering cremation and memorial services for pets.

The city’s plan, however, aims to make such services accessible to the public, not only to promote compassion toward animals but also to address public health, sanitation, and environmental concerns linked to the improper disposal of pet remains.

