Man who beat elderly bus driver gets license suspended by DOTr

The Department of Transportation has suspended the driver’s license of a pick-up driver caught on camera beating an elderly bus driver. Screengrab of the video from One Obando Facebook page via the DOTr.

MANILA, Philippines—The driver’s license of a pickup driver caught on camera beating an elderly bus driver during a traffic altercation was suspended for 90 days by the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

The driver, Arny Jose Montes, was filmed allegedly assaulting the older bus driver on a highway in Silang, Cavite, a video shared by the DOTr on Sunday showed.

“It is clear in the video how he hurt the elderly driver,” said DOTr acting chief Giovanni Lopez in a Facebook post. “We will not tolerate such behavior.”

Montes was not immediately available for comment.

Citing the Silang Municipal Police Station, the DOTr said Montes’ Toyota Hilux made a right turn and collided with the bus.

Montes has been ordered to appear at the Land Transportation Office (LTO) headquarters in Quezon City on Oct. 24 to submit a verified sworn statement explaining the incident.

“Failure to appear and submit the required statement will be construed as a waiver of your right to be heard, and the case will be decided based on the evidence at hand,” said the LTO show-cause order, signed by Intelligence and Investigation Division Chief Renante Melitante.

The DOTr also said Montes must surrender his license upon appearing before the LTO. His Toyota Hilux will be flagged to prevent any transactions while the investigation is ongoing.

Lopez added that the DOTr will continue suspending driver’s licenses of individuals involved in road rage incidents.

