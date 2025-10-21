Cebu quake: Universities ask what ‘Safe to Return’ really means

Student leaders from different universities of Cebu. | Contributed photo by Gwyneth Antonio

CEBU CITY, Philippines- It’s been three weeks since the magnitude 6.9 earthquake off the coast of Bogo City jolted Cebu on the evening of September 30. Aftershocks continue to unsettle the island, but on campuses across the province, a different kind of tension lingers, one that asks: When is it truly safe to go back to school?

From the University of the Philippines Cebu (UP Cebu) to the University of San Carlos (USC), Cebu Institute of Technology – University (CIT-U), and Cebu Normal University (CNU), administrators and student councils are navigating the uneasy balance between learning continuity and student safety.

Shock and Suspension

When the earthquake struck at 9:59 p.m., classrooms were expectedly empty, but anxiety filled every group chat by dawn. The following morning, the first advisories came out, some immediate, others delayed.

At UP Cebu, the administration, through the Office of the Campus Architect and third-party structural contractors, conducted rapid inspections as early in the morning of the next day. The inspections, as shared by Chancellor Leo Malagar, were followed by a comprehensive structural assessment involving external engineers and the UP Resilience Institute.

“No major structural damage was found,” Malagar said. “But we knew safety isn’t only physical, it’s also psychological.”

UP Cebu shifted to asynchronous learning first, later moving to synchronous online classes this week to allow both students and faculty to recover gradually. The administration also decided to suspend all onsite classes until early November following strong aftershocks earlier this month.

Councilor TJ Rapisora of the UP Cebu University Student Council said the decision came after multiple consultations between students, faculty, and the administration.

“The process was collaborative and we were included in the discussion,” he said. “That transparency helped calm fears.”

Still, Rapisora added, the council’s call for an extended suspension was rooted not only in structural safety but also in the community’s mental and emotional state. “Even if buildings were cleared,” he said, “students were still shaken, causing mental distress.”

Over at USC, the atmosphere was markedly different. Student leaders said communication from the administration was less transparent, and questions of “structural soundness” left many uneasy.

Maui Cruz, president of the USC Supreme Student Council (SSC), said they conducted their own sensing surveys right after the quake. “Hundreds of students reported cracks in dorms and their residence,” she said. “Many were scared. They didn’t understand what ‘safe’ meant when they could see ceiling collapses and broken walls.”

Cruz said their university suspended classes the day after the earthquake but later declared its facilities structurally sound and ordered the immediate resumption of face-to-face classes on October 2, a move that drew backlash from students.

Students have reported that some classes are already held face-to-face.

“It created confusion and distress,” said Krishty Mapula, USC SSC Vice President. “We appealed for a uniform online shift and academic leniency, but our calls were largely ignored.”

Mapula also explained that their appeal never received any responses from the university administration up to this date.

In CIT University, adjustments came swiftly as it was among the first universities to suspend classes after the quake.

Zeth Villamala, president of the CIT-U Supreme Student Government, said the university initially shifted to online classes but decided to resume face-to-face sessions this week. However, the move also drew backlash both from students and parents who are adamant to return onsite classes.

Meanwhile, at CNU, the concern was structural. One of its main buildings tilted after the quake, forcing a full shift to online learning.

“Students were scared and confused,” said Jomar Sunpayco, CNU Student Council president. “Misinformation spread fast, even fake reports about casualties. We had to correct that before we could even start talking about safety.”

Who Decides When It’s Safe?

Across universities, one question dominates: Who gets to decide when it’s safe to go back?

At UP Cebu, the process has been participatory. Following the early-October aftershocks, Malagar convened an online town hall meeting with faculty and students to decide on the next steps.

According to Malagar, the outcome of the discussion resulted to classes shifting online until early November, while structural retrofitting and safety reinforcements continue.

“The decision reflected what students actually felt,” Rapisora said. Their chancellor also affirmed that it wasn’t just about clearing the structural readiness of buildings, it was also about emotional readiness of the constituents.

Once the classes resume onsite, Malagar said the university will setup up tent classrooms and open-air learning spaces as options for those uncomfortable with enclosed areas.

“We want to provide choices,” he said. “Learning should continue, but no one should be forced into conditions that make them feel unsafe.”

The chancellor added that psychosocial debriefing sessions have been conducted, while the university’s Management Committee is developing a post-earthquake recovery framework to guide in class resumption.

“Our guiding principle is safety before continuity,” Malagar said. “This event taught us that preparedness is not just about buildings, but about people.”

In contrast, USC’s decisions came more abruptly. “The administration would release memos without consultation,” Cruz said. “We asked for midterm postponements and leniency but got no official response.”

As shared by Villamala, CIT-U became one of the few universities to resume onsite midterm exams, citing the need to preserve the academic calendar. Villama said that students are conflicted because they do not want to extend their academic calendar to not reduce their month long Christmas break.

At CNU, the issue is infrastructure. With multiple buildings visibly unsafe, the university board is yet to decide regarding resumption of face-to-face classes but there are already initial discussions that full online classes is to be implemented for the rest of the academic year.

Sunpayco shared that their council is lobbying for temporary learning spaces outside their university and hybrid arrangement because a lot of students have invested financially just to be in Cebu. Many students come from different regions.

Across these schools, one thing is clear: Cebu’s universities have been shaken, not just by the ground beneath them, but by a growing awareness of how fragile, and how essential, education truly is.

“There’s no perfect time to go back,” said Mapula. “Only the right way, when everyone feels safe again.”

