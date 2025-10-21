Ban-Tal skyway still in concept stage, eyed to link IT Park-Talamban

BANTAL: Heavy traffic past 4p.m. in Banilad going to Talamban. (CDN PHOTO/JUNJIE MENDOZA)

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The proposed Ban-Tal skyway connecting IT Park in Apas and Barangay Talamban remains in the concept stage.

Still, Mayor Nestor Archival said he believes it could be a long-term solution to the chronic traffic congestion along the Banilad-Talamban (Ban-Tal) corridor.

In a press conference on Monday, October 20, Archival said the Ban-Tal Skyway Project is one of the ideas being explored under the city’s long-term mobility and infrastructure goals, aimed at decongesting what has long been one of Cebu City’s busiest thoroughfares.

“During the time nga nagsige ta’g tan-aw sa Banilad-Talamban, daghan kaayo’g sakyanan nga muagi diha,” the mayor said. “Sa Ban-Tal, naa tay about 75,000 vehicles mag-agi, and most of them gikan sa Mandaue and Consolacion, sulod sa Canduman. From there, muagi gyud diri sa Banilad-Talamban, unya daghan pa gikan sa Pit-os area.”

(During the time we kept observing the Banilad-Talamban area, there were a lot of vehicles passing through. In Ban-Tal, there are about 75,000 vehicles that pass through, and most of them come from Mandaue and Consolacion, entering through Canduman. From there, they really pass through Banilad-Talamban, and many more come from the Pit-os area.)

Archival said that a skyway connecting Talamban and IT Park was suggested by the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) as a potential long-term fix to ease traffic congestion.

“There was this suggestion from CCTO na if we have a skyway that’s coming from Talamban to IT Park, I think 60% from there go to the IT Park,” he said. “These are the ideas that are given to me. That’s why during my presentation, this is one thing we’re looking at for the future kay the moment we have this, traffic [will be better in] Talamban.”

Still on the drawing board

Archival clarified that the proposed skyway remains in the concept and proposal stage. While several companies have already expressed interest, the city has yet to conduct a feasibility study to determine the project’s viability.

“This is still in a proposal stage in a way, and there are companies who want to do it. From there, [studies should still be made to determine of this is okay or not],” he said.

The mayor added that such a project would require extensive technical studies, traffic modeling, and cost-benefit analysis before being approved.

“But I think this is something worthwhile studying,” Archival said, comparing it to the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) which was initially projected to accommodate 50,000 to 70,000 vehicles daily but currently sees only around 25,000.

Exploring PPP options

Archival said the city is open to implementing the Ban-Tal Skyway under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement, which would allow private proponents to finance, design, and operate the project.

“For the PPP setup, these are things nga we need to understand,” Archival explained. “There are some proposals…unsolicited proposals…so muingon sila silay mo-study, costings, whatever, and i-match paman na sa uban nga bidders. But these are still preliminary discussions.”

He said that the city wants to ensure proper evaluation, transparency, and competitiveness in the process before proceeding with any major infrastructure partnership.

BanTal: Cebu’s traffic chokepoint

The Banilad-Talamban corridor, which connects IT Park to the northern barangays and nearby localities such as Mandaue and Consolacion, is one of Metro Cebu’s most congested areas.

Data from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) show that around 65,000 to 80,000 vehicles pass through the corridor daily, particularly during morning and evening rush hours.

The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) earlier implemented stricter traffic enforcement, rerouting schemes, and the “discipline zone” initiative to manage the situation. However, officials admit that without long-term infrastructure interventions, these measures can only go so far.

“Kung nakabantay mo, two weeks nami nga nag-deploy ug personnel diha sa BanTal — that’s Banilad, Talamban, Pit-os. Gitawag gyud na nato nga discipline zone, diin tanang balaod sa trapiko sa Sugbo atong hugtan dihang dapita,” said CCTO head Racquel Arce in an earlier interview.

(If you’ve noticed, we’ve been deploying personnel in BanTal — that’s Banilad, Talamban, and Pit-os — for two weeks now. We’re really calling that area a discipline zone, where all traffic laws in Cebu are being strictly enforced.)

A smart and sustainable vision

The proposed Ban-Tal Skyway is part of the broader Cebu City 2035 Vision, which seeks to build a “smart, sustainable, and inclusive” metropolis through data-driven and environmentally conscious urban planning.

Under this vision, the city government is also exploring the construction of sky bridges between buildings, improved intermodal connectivity, and the integration of smart traffic management systems.

